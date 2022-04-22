Ramzan special: Here's our pick of best places to try iftar in Bengaluru

The last two years put a damper on Bengaluru’s much-loved iftar food walks, but this Ramzan, the street-side stalls are back. We are halfway through the holy month and many people have been trooping to the popular spots in the city in spite of the rains. But if you are a little confused but the umpteen options available, Indulge is here to help with a handy guide. While Frazer Town and Koramangala are the hubs, we pick out must-visit restaurants and stalls not just from these two areas, but also in other suburbs across the city.

Charminar Kebab Paradise, Pulikeshi Nagar

Pulikeshi Nagar, better known as Frazer Town, undoubtedly remains the hotspot for all Ramzan delicacies. A walk down Mosque Road, and you will see everything from sheekh kebabs, the famous patther ghosht, chicken cutlets, samosas, sherbats, and even camel meat kebabs. However, if there’s one place that you don’t want to miss, it’s Charminar Kebab Paradise. This tiny restaurant’s kheema naan, mutton sheekh and harira are must-tries. Stuffed with minced lamb and egg, the kheema naan is actually a meal in itself. The mutton sheekhs are delicate and flavourful. Harira, a warm milk-based drink made with poppy seeds, almonds and dry coconut powder, is the perfect pick-me-up for those who have fasted all day or need an energy boost.

Noor Mohammed’s Samosas, Basavanagudi

Noor Mohammed’s samosa stall runs out of samosas even before it’s time for iftar. Noor has been serving onion and kheema samosas for over 25 years now, and locals claim the taste has remained unchanged. The onion samosas in particular are the bestsellers. The fried onion filling is neither too spicy nor too bland and that’s what makes his samosas a hit.

Bilal Bakery, Basavanagudi

The famous Bilal Bakery in Shivajinagar has a branch in Basavanagudi as well. While it’s known for its signature dil khush and ande ki mithai, during Ramzan, their menu gets elaborate with the addition of chicken skewers and tiny kheema samosas sold by the kilo. If you live in South Bengaluru and don’t want to head all the way up north to buy Albert Bakery’s famous samosas, then Bilal’s crispy and delicious alternatives are the best choice.

Zam Zam Tea House, Tilak Nagar

Tilak Nagar is the place to go to if you want to try veal kebabs, hare masale ke kebab or lal masale ke kebab and other dry kebab dishes. The entire stretch of the Tilak Nagar main road has several stalls that serve such delicacies. But after the feasting, to wash down the meal, head to the popular Zam Zam Tea House. This hole-in-the-wall tea shop serves freshly brewed chai. The kadak or strong tea is just what you’ll need. During Ramzan season in particular, the tea shop is packed post iftari.

Turkish Pasha, Koramangala

This restaurant, that’s known for its Turkish fare such as Maqboosh Tikka and Murgh Ghustu, pulls out all stops come Ramzan. Festive delicacies such as liver fry with seviyan (string hoppers), shashlik chicken, fish and crab fry, chicken and mutton Irani rolls, beef and mutton tawa chops and Afghani chicken are on the menu. If you like offal or sea food, this is the place to go.

Empire Food Mela, Koramangala

A number of different stalls are set up inside the Empire Hotel premises for the food mela. What’s unique about these stalls is the offbeat dishes they offer. One can find everything from camel cutlets to rabbit kebabs and full brain fry — this is one for the adventurous eaters.

