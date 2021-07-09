Biryani by Kilo opens in Bengaluru; expect biryanis from Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kolkata

Biryani lovers in the city have quite a few options to choose from but it seems like there’s always space for newer restaurants and chains. The latest to open its kitchen in Bengaluru is Biryani by Kilo. Known for serving and delivering biryani cooked in haandis (earthen pot), the chain that was started in Gurugram six years ago has been making its presence felt in cities such as Chandigarh, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

Now with its arrival in Bengaluru, the restaurant, which serves the dish only by the kilo, has been creating a buzz. We sampled their signature offerings — Lucknowi Mutton Biryani, Lucknowi Chicken Biryani, Hyderabadi Egg Biryani, Hyderabadi Veg Biryani, BBK Special Dum Nihari Gosht, Chicken Seekh Kebab, Rumali Roti and Matka Phirni.

From what we sampled, the Lucknowi Mutton Biryani is what impressed us. The balance of spices was on point, the rice was fluffy and the mutton was succulent. The BBK Special Dum Nihari Gosht is another dish that is a must-try. The slow-cooked stew was rich in flavour and the mutton was falling off the bone. We paired it with the soft rumali rotis — a delicious combination. The portions were quite large — one pot of the biryani or nihari is enough to feed a group of three.

The Matka Phirni is also served in an earthen pot. Made with a generous amount of khova this milk dessert wasn’t overly sweetened. The earthen pot keeps it cool, and the flavour of saffron is quite pronounced. We highly recommend you end your meal with this delectable dessert. Since stepping out to dine anytime soon may not be a great idea, we suggest you dial in Biryani by Kilo for the haandi biryani experience at home. You will be surprised to learn that the haandis are also delivered with makeshift earthen angeethi (hearths) and candles to heat up the dish before you savour it!

Rs 1,200++ for two. At Koramangala



