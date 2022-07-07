Calorie Crave in Kolkata serves your favourite dishes with a healthy twist 

If you wished for someone to keep your calorie intake in check then your wish has been granted. Calorie Crave, located near Deshapriya Park, offers healthy and wholesome bites while keeping the calories in check. How? Well, it mentions the specific calories that a particular dish contains. For instance, its signature fluffy Sausage Omelette contains 370 kcal. And it makes for a good start to the day. A Green Apple Honey Smoothie from their menu and you are recharged for the day. And it has just 173 kcal. There’s also a classic Watermelon Juice (200 kcal) in case you want to keep it light and refreshing.

The cafe has an array of healthy options in big and small bites and we also sampled their Thai Chicken Salad among the appetisers. Juicy, fresh and full of flavours with a dash of soy and honey-based dressing, this is a good alternative over leafy salads. And its calorie count is just 430 kcal.

Looking for a full meal? Try their Chicken Steak Meal. Smothered in brown sauce, the chunk of meat was well seasoned and cooked to perfection. Calories count for the steak? Just 580 kcal. You can also try their Hummus Chicken Pita Sandwich. This Mediterranean sandwich, made with pita bread and chicken filling prepared in hummus, is similar to Pita Pockets. It works well for those who like Mediterranean cuisine and are looking to go beyond a regular sandwich. There’s also a Detox Water for the ones who follow their diet strictly.