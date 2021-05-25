The season of mango is upon and if you are a culinary enthusiast chances are you have already drawn out an extensive menu to play with the flavour and texture of the most-loved fruit of the season. The juicy and fleshy tropical fruit gives everyone, pro and an amateur, enough reason to experiment with it and roll out dishes that woo the tastebuds. While appetizing posts on social media are already teasing your senses, you can try this easy and delectable and sugar-free cake recipe and make the day special. Try it out.

Mango Cake

Serves: 8

Cook time: 20 mins

Preparation: 15 mins

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

4-5 Teaspoons of Sugar-Free Natura Diet Sugar

1 pinch salt

4 tbsp refined oil

¼ cup milk

3 mangoes

250 gms cashew cream frosting

1 tsp baking soda

Preparation:

Clean and peel one mango. Cut the flesh and discard the seed. Add the mango flesh to the blender jar and make a mango puree. Preheat the oven to 160°C. Grease a cake tin with a little oil and keep it aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt.

In another bowl, take oil and Sugar-Free Natura Diet Sugar. Mix well and add the mango puree and milk. Mix thoroughly.

Fold in the flour, part by part, mix until fully incorporated. The batter will be slightly thick.

Pour the batter into the greased tin. Do not tap. Bake in a preheated oven for 25-30 minutes and till the cake is well settled.

Let the cake cool down. Demould the cake and cut it horizontally to form two thick layers. Take a cake stand, place the lower cake slice and spread the frosting evenly. Place the other cake slice on top.

Garnish with mango slices or pieces.