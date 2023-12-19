Christmas 2023: 4 exotic festive feasts to try out this Season

Come winter, and it's time for some heartwarming exotic food. From ducks to turkeys and special preparations of meat, all will be introduced by Kolkata eateries. This season is also no different. Here are four exotic feasts to try out this season.

Cha Bar, Park Street

Turkey Salad

Enjoy a lavish winter brunch, lunch, or an early dinner with friends or family seated in a cool café amidst a century-old bookstore on Park Street. Dig into the Christmas Menu at Cha Bar which has a range of Turkey specials including sandwiches, salad, wraps, pizza, pasta, and burgers. While these dishes can be slowly cherished, for those workaholics on the go the sandwiches, wraps, and burgers are the perfect companions to enjoy the flavours and get along with your work.

On till January 7, 2024

Price for two (approx.): Rs 500+

Chapter 2, Southern Avenue

Stuffed Pork Belly With Apple Glaze

Chapter 2 is back with its annual Festive Feast menu. Relish a range of meat including pork, chicken, turkey, lobster, and more. Do not worry as the menu includes items for vegetarians and sweet tooth’s as well. From Stuffed turkey breast in red wine jus to stuffed pork belly with apple glaze and Bavarian meatloaf in red wine jus, Lobster Thermidor, and Broccoli and cauliflower casserole; one would find them all. What is interesting is that Chapter 2 takes care of including cottage cheese steak and vegan French onion stew in the menu for diverse foodies.

On till January 7, 2024

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+ (without alcohol)

Chowman, Multiple Outlets

Roasted Duck in Bamboo Shoot

Craving for some duck meat in the city? Look no further as Chowman’s Oriental Duck Festival has begun. Hop over and taste from around 20 curated dishes this season. The delectable range includes Duck meat soup with oyster mushroom, Duck meat bao, Crispy fried duck triangles, Mongolian Chilli Duck, Roasted mango duck in lemon sauce, and more. What’s interesting is keeping duck meat as the hero, the festival tries to bring in an array of global food fusion with it on the table.

On till mid-January 2024

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+

Tintin & the Brussels Club, Southern Avenue

Grilled Prawn

The Belgian cuisine-inspired Tintin & the Brussels Club is back with its exotic Christmas menu. From appetizers like Tequila Prawn and Bhetki Meuniere to Broccoli Chowder soup in veg/non-veg options; from mains like Grilled Salmon, Prawn Portuguese, mutton shepherd Pie, and Crab steak to yummy desserts like Mixed cheese ice cream; all are up for limited-time grabs. The restaurant brings global flavours to your plates and provides a one-stop destination for a variety of items to satiate your taste buds.

On from December 22, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Price for two (approx.): Rs 700