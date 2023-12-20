City hotels spread the culinary Christmas cheer!

Celebrate Christmas with music, party and of course good food. Gather your friends and family and head over to the city’s top hotels to explore their Christmas fiestas. Considering the sheer festive rush, it is suggested to keep your seats reserved at the earliest!

The Park

The Bridge at The Park is here to treat you for an extravagant Christmas eve dinner (7 pm onwards) and Christmas brunch on December 25 (noon to 3:30 pm). Take your pick from a lavish spread including Pork belly, Roasted Chicken, and more. Vegetarian options include Asparagus goat cheese tartlets, Tulsi Malai Murgh and others. For those with a sweet tooth check out Fruit Éclair, Pannatone, Gingerbread, Salted Caramel tart and others. The Rosewood Hall is also hosting a Christmas Gala party on December 24, 7 pm onwards including DJ, live music, games, and unlimited food and alcohol.

Price: Rs 1999+ onwards (The Bridge)/ Rs 8000+ (Rosewood hall)

Reservation: 8335010101

Hotel Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport

Enjoy the festivities with fun décor, live music, and a global cuisine buffet at Social Kitchen. Relish dishes like Zuppa de erbi, Roasted pumpkin and chicken fennel salad, Tuna Tapenade in cucumber Cup, Palm Pudding, and more. The delightful buffet is available on December 24 (7:30 pm onwards) and December 25 (12:30 pm onwards and 7:30 pm onwards).

Price: Rs 1399+ (unlimited mocktails) / Rs 2499+ (unlimited liquor)

Reservation: 8000501933

Fairfield by Marriott

Want a bite of Churrasco chicken,Peri peri lamb cutlet, Chilli barbeque pork spare rib,Scalloped Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, or Fresh Spinach Gratin? Then head over to Kava, Mangrove and Vertex this weekend. On December 24 step into the world of global cuisine for dinner in all three venues followed by DJ led after-party at Vertex. On December 25, you can book a spot for lunch at Kava and Mangrove along with dinner.

Price: Rs 1199+ (Kava and Mangrove) / Rs 2999+ (Vertex)

Reservation: 76050 86818

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The pan-Asian restaurant Nori is all set to host people for its gala lunch on December 25. On the table would be dishes like Dan Dan Udon Noodles chicken soup, Singapore chilly crab, Tori no Katsu, Black rice Saki Maki, Japanese Nori Chicken siomai with Gari Soga and others.

Price: Rs 2499+

Reservation: 9073323290

The Oberoi Grand

Bringing in an exclusive spread of global cuisine and Indian dishes is The Oberoi Grand. On December 24 head over to Poolside and Baan Thai for a sumptuous dinner from 7:30 pm onwards or relish a relaxing brunch/lunch at Poolside and threesixtythree on December 25 from 12:30 onwards.

Price: Variable

Reservation: +91 33 2249 2323

Taj City Centre Newtown

Enjoy a wide range of Indian and global cuisines from the buffet and five-course tasting menu at the specialty restaurants housed in Taj City Centre Newtown. Savour the taste of Khandari Methi Murgh Tikka with Mint Chutney, Shikampuri Dahi Kebab, Steamed Bhetki Paupiette, Chicken Coq Au Vin, Roast Turkey, Cinnamon Roasted Pork Belly, Roast Whole Tuna, Murshidabad Chicken Biryani, Lal Maas, Tomato Zafrai Malai Kofta, Snow Peas, Broccoli, Pok Choy, Chinese Cabbage, Garlic Coriander Sauce, Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheese Cake, Apple Cinnamon Strudel and more. On December 24, avail dinner from 7 pm onwards at Wykiki and Shamiana or lunch on December 25 at Shamiana from 12:30 pm onwards. Taste some of the best beers at the Wykiki brewpub with a la carte food as well.

Price: Rs 2500+

Reservation: 6292288563

The Astor Kolkata

Make a stop at Kebab-e-Que and indulge in some traditional flavours that this heritage hotel is known for on December 24 & 25. The Christmas menu includes an array of salads like Cold Thai Roll, Cold Cuts and cheese like blue cheese, soups, dips, breads, appetizers like Achari paneer Tikka, a range of pizzas, and more. One cannot miss the carving station featuring Roast Turkey and Baby Chicken and top it all with the special chocolate fountain!

Price: Rs 1346 AI

Reservation: 033 2282 9958