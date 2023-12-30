Welcome 2024 in style with parties and brunches around Kolkata

It’s the time to ring in the New Year but not without letting go of the present one with a final dash of festivities. Indulge gives a sneak peek of Kolkata restaurants that are serving their very best of 2023 to bid adieu to this year. So make your reservations and hop over with your friends and family to enjoy a relaxed time, listen to live music, and satiate your taste buds with a variety of flavours.

AM PM, Park Street

The city’s most sought-after coffee and cocktail bar is back with another splendid laidback brunch menu, curated especially for the New Year. Running between noon to 4 pm on December 31 and January 1, you get to taste exclusive flavours by expert chefs. From a live salad bar and ramen to sushi sandwiches, cheese, and charcuterie boards, a range of the finest cocktails in the city will be up for you. The menu is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Do not forget to cheer at the live musicians performing for you during the brunch!

Price for one (approx.): Rs 2495 AI (non-alcoholic) / Rs 3095 AI (alcoholic).

Reservations: 98301 53317

Capella, Salt Lake Sector II

Fill your senses with the aroma and flavours of the exotic dishes on offer at the Capella New Year Special Brunch. From Hot chilli basil prawns to Bangkok-style chicken in Massaman Curry get the best of global taste. There’s an Indian buffet counter too should you have an Indian palate; and lastly do not forget to check out the range of desserts to conclude your meal. The brunch timings are from 12:30 to 4 pm on December 31.

Price for one: Rs 2199 AI

Reservations: 9073927896

Monkey Bar, Camac Street

End your year with a rocking party night at the Disco Dazzle at Monkey Bar. Taste hand-crafted cocktails, live music, and sway to the tunes of DJ Sawmik. Take your pick from among Field Green and Avocado Salad, Chicken Wellington, Ham and Cheese croquettes or drinks like Hot Buttered Rum, Eggnog, Drunken Snowmen, and desserts like Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake. The party starts at 9 pm onwards on December 31.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1600+ (without alcohol) / Rs 2200+ (with alcohol)

Reservations: 8420309813

Hard Rock Café, Park Street

Here’s another New Year bash that you can look forward to. Neon Nectar at the Hard Rock Café promises to be a celebratory merger of music and food. Ring in the New Year with DJ Tom and check out what's on the table. From the warming mulled wine to Kahlua coffee, from the Tupelo chicken tenders to Southwest chicken flatbread; you will get them all at this neon-themed party which will progress from December 31 till 2 am the next morning.

Price: Rs 750+ onwards

Reservations: +91 33-48108563

NX Lounge, Tangra

Hop over to the NX Lounge and spend an unforgettable last night of the year at their specially designed New Year Nightscape bash. From December 31, 8 pm onto the wee hours of the next morning raise a toast to the New Year with a variety of cocktails, mocktails, and delectable flavours including Crispy chilli baby corn, Hot garlic chicken, Balochistan Chicken Masala, and more. End your meal on a sweeter note with a range of desserts like Darshan with Ice Cream.

Price: Rs 2999 (singles) / Rs 3999 (couples)

Reservations: 7044077660 / 6290359634