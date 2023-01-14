Check out these five food lanes of Kolkata, the only Indian city in the 2023 World’s Best Food Destinations list

Kolkata’s age-old love for food is not a new tale to tell, especially since it boasts of a diverse cultural confluence making it a melting pot of different cuisines. The taste palette of the city can not only be segregated as per the preferences of East and West Bengal, but also as per different cultures that weaved into the culinary fabric of the city over time. Much before the city saw a cafeteria boom, the city developed various pockets across its length and breadth. Now that Kolkata has become the only Indian city to make it to the 2023 list of World’s Best Food Destinations, it calls for a special reason to look at some of the most famous food pockets of the City of Joy. The city is home to a plethora of delicacies that go beyond just phuchka, rosogollas and mishti doi and this list will make sure you taste the best delights that truly define Kolkata street food.

Oriental Touch

Entrance to Tangra's China Town

Kolkata surely can’t do without its Chinese food, which is an extension of our neighbouring country’s influences on the city palate. The Chinese people started migrating in great numbers to Kolkata from the late 18th century and settled in two pockets of the city- Bowbazar in Central Kolkata and Tangra in the Eastern parts which eventually came to be collectively known as China Towns of the city. Even though Tangra is a comparatively newer settlement of the Chinese in the city, the area has with time become home to some of the most popular Chinese food hubs of the city with legendary restaurants like Big Boss, Beijing and Golden Joy. Keeping in mind the availability of spices and taste preferences, the China Town of Kolkata has eventually stirred up a whole new cuisine which is popularly known as Indian Chinese.

Where: Tangra

Famous for: Big Boss, Beijing, Golden Joy

Colonial Past

Moulin Rouge used to host some of the most vibrant cabaret shows in the city at one point

Park Street still holds close to its heart its colonial era pubs and some of the best restaurants that have survived way beyond a century. Known as the heart of Kolkata, Park Street is an unmissable part of the city that one simply can’t miss. It hasn’t only been the hub where culture, music and food have come together for ages but also a witness to a major chunk of the city’s elaborate history. The music scene on Park Street hit its peak in the 60s and 70s and came to be popularly referred as Western Music’s Mecca with cabarets, live entertainment facilities opening up at places like Moulin Rouge, Trinca’s and Mocambo. It was from these diners that famous singers like Usha Uthup and Pam Crain started exploring their talents. Initially home to a plethora of Continental delights from Flury’s and Mocambo along with some Chinese restaurants like Waldorf and Peiping, the area has now opened doors to multiple new age watering holes such as LMNO_Q, Hard Rock Café, M Bar Kitchen and so on.

Where: Park Street

Famous for: Trinca’s, Flury’s, Mocambo, Bar-B-Q, Peter Cat, Hard Rock Café, M Bar Kitchen.

Shop & Grub

A regular day at Anadi Cabin

Hogg Market, more popularly known as New Market isn’t only one of Kolkata’s biggest pockets friendly shopping destinations but also home to some iconic eateries and bakeries of the city. This area cannot be classified into just one particular cuisine but multiple influences. If you are tired after pushing through endless crowds and bargaining for the right price with vendors, we suggest you to head out to some of the most famous roll centres in the city that New Market has been home to for years. Be it Nizam’s, or U P Bihar Restaurant we are sure you will be drooling over their Kathi rolls for weeks after tasting them. Mughlai Parathas are also quite famous when it comes to Kolkata’s love for everything fried, and if you are in the mood to taste one of the best, head out to Anadi Cabin, one of the oldest and most famous eateries for the same. The main Hogg Market complex also hosts Nahoum and Sons, one of the oldest Jewish bakeries in the city famous for their plum cakes that call for some of the biggest queues ahead of Christmas every year.

Where: New Market Area

Famous for: Nizam’s, U P Bihar Restaurant, Aminia, Anadi Cabin, Nahoum’s

Holy Month Delights

Usual sightings at Zakaria Street

Moving further towards the Central parts of the city, Zakaria Street is most popular for its Ramadan food market. Situated right next to Nakhoda Masjid, Zakaria Street decks up in some of the most spectacular ways during the holy month with numerous street food vendors thronging the area stirring up Mughlai delicacies. People from all faiths and every part of the city crowd the streets during the Ramadan month to taste lip-smacking kebabs, haleem, sewai , parathas and biryani. It is also on one of the bylanes of Zakaria Street that the famous Biryani hub of Kolkata- Aminia was born. This area is best explored on foot as the lanes are not wide enough to accommodate moving cars. If you head out to this Mughlai paradise of Kolkata on a regular day, you may as well taste some delicacies from the famous Royal India Hotel apart from Aminia. Haji Allauddin Sweets on Zakaria Street will make sure your sugar cravings are satiated all throughout the year.

Where: Zakaria Street

Famous for: Aminia, Royal India Hotel, Dilli 6, Haji Allauddin Sweets

Work Hours

Office goers having "tiffin" at ChittoDa's Suruchee

Way before new-age IT hubs of the city evolved around Sector V following the tech boom, offices were mostly concentrated around Dalhousie and Esplanade contributing to the area coming to be known as the much revered Office Para of the city. Eateries sprung up quickly around James Hickey Sarani so as to satiate food cravings of office goers at any point of the day and eventually gave birth to the famous Dacres’ Lane. In recent times, the lane has been recognised by none other than Gordon Ramsay himself as he set up a stall here for his TV show. Be it khichuri, telebhaja or fish fries and sandwiches, Dacres Lane offers them all. One of the must stop shops in this area happens to be ChittoDa’s Suruchee Restaurant known for its chicken stew, fish fry and mutton rezala. Do not forget to sip on some lassi or fresh fruit juice to wash down the spices. Dacres’ Lane is also home to some mouth-watering combos across various cuisines.

Where: Dacres’ Lane

Famous for: ChittoDa’s Suruchee, food stalls