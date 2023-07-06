Your guide to the best chocolate fusions around town

Celebrate with chocolate at your favourite eatery in the city

As World Chocolate Day is knocking on your door, Indulge brings a quick guide to where you can find the best of chocolate drinks and dishes this weekend. Celebrate the day with your friends and family, go on a date, or indulge in some self-love, here is where you can head to.

Choco Berry Ferrero Rocher at Afraa Lounge

Choco Berry Ferrero Rocher

An eclectic mix of chocolate, berry, and Ferrero rocher, this Choco Berry Ferrero Rocher Shake is an absolute chocolate lover’s haven. If you have a sweet tooth or planning a date, this is an absolute visit.

Price: Rs 299 +

Awesome Insanely Large Chocolate Cake at UNO’s India

Awesome Insanely Large Chocolate Cake

Celebrating a birthday or a relationship anniversary with chocolate, do not forget to try out this multi-layered, full of chocolate, Awesome Insanely Large Chocolate Cake at UNO’s.

Price: Rs 699+

Nutella and Old Monk Cake at Monkey Bar Kolkata

Nutella and Old Monk Cake

When the thick and tasty Nutella combines with chocolate and old monk, it’s a blast of the three worlds. Monkey Bar’s Nutella and Old Monk Cake promises to be a mood changer in every season.

Price: Rs 320+

Chocolate Pebble at Yauatcha

Chocolate Pebble

Yauatcha known for its innovative presentations has scored yet another goal with Chocolate Pebble. This is a single-origin dark chocolate showcased with light mousse, brownie, liquid chocolate sauce, and a crunchy cocoa nib nougatine.

Price: Rs 395+

Chocolate Ganache Sandesh at Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick

Chocolate Ganache Sandesh

The iconic sweet shop in Kolkata does not hesitate in trying out innovations and re-inventing sweets. When Bengal’s Sandesh combines with chocolate flavour, Nutella, and has a handsome topping of chocolate ganache, the Chocolate Ganache Sandesh is formed.

Price: Rs 35 / piece

Dark Chocolate and Olive Oil Ice Cream from Burma Burma

Dark Chocolate and Olive Oil Ice Cream

Another fun way to have chocolate is as ice cream and Burma Burma experiments with it to present the Dark Chocolate and Olive Oil Ice Cream. Coming from their line of artisanal ice creams this is a must-try.

Price: Rs 400+

Hot Fudge Milkshake at Hard Rock Café

Hot Fudge Milkshake

If you adore milkshakes, then this Hot Fudge Milkshake should be on your list. Consumed both ways –with/without alcohol it consists of Vanilla Ice Cream, Dark Chocolate Sauce, a hint of coconut, Jim Beam Bourbon (optional), Captain Morgan Dark Rum (optional); and topped with whipped cream, chocolate butterscotch rim, and strawberry, it promises to be a blast of chocolate in your mouth.

Price: Rs 450+ without alcohol | Rs 600+ with alcohol

NY Style Levain Jumbo Cookie Sundae from Pinkk Sugars

NY Style Levain Jumbo Cookie Sundae

Sundaes are no big deal in the city but a cookie sundae sure is. Get the best of triple Belgian chocolate and hazelnut cookies with hot chocolate sauce and a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make your day.

Price:475+

Melting Chocolate Bomb Surprise from Tipsy Tiger

Melting Chocolate Bomb Surprise

Move over dark/ milk chocolate and check out this white chocolate ball with homemade choco candy and ganache.

Price: 349+

Monte Carlo from Lord of the Drinks

Monte Carlo

Dig into this ice cream sandwich layers with caramelised nuts, chocolate chips, brownies, and coated with chocolate sheets.

Price: 395+