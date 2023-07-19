Get a sugar rush with Barbie-themed desserts!
As the Barbie movie gets ready for release, we list a couple of places who have prepped up all-pink desserts for you to dig into.
When the Barbie movie is taking the social media over by a storm, Kolkata bakers and brands are rustling up barbiecore-themed desserts to satiate the sweet teeth. Shades of pink have always been a great choice when it comes to desserts but bakers have taken it a notch higher this time. As the movie gets ready for release, we list a couple of places who have prepped up all-pink desserts for you to dig into.
Caramella by Akshita Agarwal
This young home baker from Kolkata has gone all out with their Barbie-themed pink desserts. Akshita Agarwal is doing a Pink Dream Cake Box, Pink Truffles, Pink Barbie-themed Layered Surprise Cake, the cutest looking Pink Cupcakes and a Pink Hamper with flowers, cupcakes and brownies. Get the best of it from her and gift it to them for whom Barbie has been a major part of growing up.
Price: Rs 400 onwards
Where: Caramella by Akshita on Instagram
Mavin the Cake Boutique by Ruchi Chandak
While doll cakes and buttercream Barbie cakes have always been a craze among little girls for their birthdays, Ruchi, known for her lipsmacking, rich customised cakes, thought of elevating it this time, with a more realistic Barbie cake. Her cake is an eggless chocolate truffle one with rich Belgian chocolate ganache with pink fondant flowy gown. Place your order 2 days prior at least.
Price: Rs 4000 for a 2 pound cake
Where: Mavin the Cake Boutique on Instagram
The Calcutta Calorie by Dyuti Banerjee
Our very own MasterChef star Dyuti “Energy” Banerjee was way too excited to share her Barbiecore-themed desserts. She has planned an exquisite Pink Gondhoraj Genoise Marble Sponge, a Beet velvet Cake with a melt-in-the mouth cream cheese frosting, and the chef’s favourite Barbie in a Choux, as she likes to call it. The Pink Choux Pastries with a Barbie Pink Craquelin filled with an oozy blueberry cream cheese is definitely the star of the show. Book your fancy desserts at least 2 days prior.
Price: Rs 100+ per piece (for choux pastries), Rs 400+ for the cakes.
Where: The Calcutta Calorie on Instagram
Bonus: If you are an ice cream lover, you can also witness Baskin Robbins India creating magic with a delightful treat The Mermaid Sundae. An irresistible blend of fantasy and flavour, this is a delicious sundae made with a creamy ice cream scoop, adorned with a whimsical mermaid tail and magical sparkles. Priced at Rs 153, it is available at all Baskin Robbins stores.
