Get a sugar rush with Barbie-themed desserts!

When the Barbie movie is taking the social media over by a storm, Kolkata bakers and brands are rustling up barbiecore-themed desserts to satiate the sweet teeth. Shades of pink have always been a great choice when it comes to desserts but bakers have taken it a notch higher this time. As the movie gets ready for release, we list a couple of places who have prepped up all-pink desserts for you to dig into.

Caramella by Akshita Agarwal

This young home baker from Kolkata has gone all out with their Barbie-themed pink desserts. Akshita Agarwal is doing a Pink Dream Cake Box, Pink Truffles, Pink Barbie-themed Layered Surprise Cake, the cutest looking Pink Cupcakes and a Pink Hamper with flowers, cupcakes and brownies. Get the best of it from her and gift it to them for whom Barbie has been a major part of growing up.

Price: Rs 400 onwards

Where: Caramella by Akshita on Instagram

Caramella's Pink Hamper

Mavin the Cake Boutique by Ruchi Chandak

While doll cakes and buttercream Barbie cakes have always been a craze among little girls for their birthdays, Ruchi, known for her lipsmacking, rich customised cakes, thought of elevating it this time, with a more realistic Barbie cake. Her cake is an eggless chocolate truffle one with rich Belgian chocolate ganache with pink fondant flowy gown. Place your order 2 days prior at least.

Price: Rs 4000 for a 2 pound cake

Where: Mavin the Cake Boutique on Instagram

Mavin's Barbie Cake

The Calcutta Calorie by Dyuti Banerjee

Our very own MasterChef star Dyuti “Energy” Banerjee was way too excited to share her Barbiecore-themed desserts. She has planned an exquisite Pink Gondhoraj Genoise Marble Sponge, a Beet velvet Cake with a melt-in-the mouth cream cheese frosting, and the chef’s favourite Barbie in a Choux, as she likes to call it. The Pink Choux Pastries with a Barbie Pink Craquelin filled with an oozy blueberry cream cheese is definitely the star of the show. Book your fancy desserts at least 2 days prior.

Price: Rs 100+ per piece (for choux pastries), Rs 400+ for the cakes.

Where: The Calcutta Calorie on Instagram

The Calcutta Calories' Barbie in a Choux

Bonus: If you are an ice cream lover, you can also witness Baskin Robbins India creating magic with a delightful treat The Mermaid Sundae. An irresistible blend of fantasy and flavour, this is a delicious sundae made with a creamy ice cream scoop, adorned with a whimsical mermaid tail and magical sparkles. Priced at Rs 153, it is available at all Baskin Robbins stores.

Baskin Robbins Mermaid Sundae

