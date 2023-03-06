Immerse in luxurious celebrations at these Kolkata properties this Holi

Holi is absolutely incomplete without some gastronomic celebrations and Kolkata is known for its culinary culture. While most city diners are decking up in vibrant colours ahead of Holi, we bring the spotlight on a few luxury properties from the city where you can head out for some bespoke Holi festivities. Take a look:

ITC Royal Bengal

The Grand Market Pavillion at ITC Royal Bengal boasts a blend of local, Indian and international delicacies. This Holi, they have curated a special Holi Brunch Buffet that include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights. While the vegetarian brunch items include Thandai, Rali Mili Sabzi, Subz Kofti Biryani, UP ke Special Mangore with Kachhi Aam ki Chutney, the non-vegetarian counterparts are equally mouthwatering with dishes like Patiyala Murgh Makhni, Keema Matar with Butter Masala Pav and Muradabadi Goshti Biryani.

What: Holi Brunch Buffet

When: March 8th (1pm – 3:30pm)

Price: Rs. 1999++ for one

ITC Sonar

Pan Asian and Highland Nectar at the premium property are all prepped to usher in Holi with grandeur. Savour the flavours of East Asia at Pan Asian with their special menu that include Crispy Tahoo, Kaeng Kiu Wan Phak and Hiew Tak Rai under the vegetarian menu, and Fish Takrai, Kaeng Phed Pla, Chicken Krapao to name a few under the non-vegetarian section. Head out to Highland Nectar for a matchless selection of fine beverages and unique concoctions complemented by finger food. There will be 1:1 offers on select concoctions.

What: Holi Special Menu

When: March 8th (7pm onwards)

Price for two: Rs. 4000++ at Pan Asian, Rs. 3000++ taxes at Highland Nectar

JW Marriott

As the festival of colours is approaching, JW Marriott Kolkata is avidly gearing up to celebrate the Holi bliss with Color Me Happy at JW Lawns on 8th of March 2023 with live DJs, cabanas, organic colors, and an array of dishes. The talented in-house culinary team has curated an elaborate buffet featuring ‘Street Style Phuchka, ‘Cheese Pao Bhaji’, ‘Kaffir Lime Crispy Fish’, ‘Teriyaki’, ‘Chicken Biryani’, ‘Kaali Daal’ to name a few. Patrons can also delve into an assortment of Thandais, chaats, rolls, kebabs, and more. Sweeten the day with the hotel's special holi treats like ‘Bengali Malpua’, ‘Sita Bhog’, ‘Hot Chocolate Mud Pie’, ‘Chhena Jalebi’, ‘Stick Ice Cream and Mishti Doi’.

What: Color Me Happy

When: March 8 (11:30pm onwards)

Price: Rs. 2799 for one

Fairfield by Marriott

As the season of colours approaches, this year, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata has curated a special Holi Buffet on 8th of March at its all-day dining restaurant, Kava. The extravagant buffet will showcase an array of scrumptious foods curated by the hotel's renowned culinary experts ”Gulabi tawa machli”, ”Subz Gilafi kebab”, ”Gulabi paneer masala”, ”Subz badami biryani” to name a few. End the grand feast with delightful desserts like “Shahi Tukda”, “Baked Boondi” to name some.

What: Holi Buffet

When: March 8th (12:30pm onwards)

Price: Rs 1599 AI (Buffet and soft beverages)-ADULT

Rs -2399 AI (Buffet and IMFL beverages)-ADULT

Rs -799 AI (Buffet)- KIDS (5-12 years)

The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat

The Westin Black Lawn and Seasonal Tastes are both ready to welcome the Spring festivities at The Westin Rajarhat, Kolkata. The expert in- house culinary team of the property has masterfully curated a wide range of delicacies to tantalize the taste buds of patrons. Patrons can choose from a variety of options from the special brunch menu which will offer, ‘Tangra style chili mushrooms’, ‘Cream of asparagus Soup’, ‘Herb Roasted purple Potatoes’, ‘Mushroom and red spinach cannelloni’ to name a few. The Westin Black Lawn on the other hand will help patrons satiate their taste buds by selecting from a scrumptious selection of festive meals at the Westin Back Lawn from the exclusive live stations that will feature, ‘Holi Special Chats’, ‘Biryani Station’, ‘Phad Thai Noodles’,’Thai Curry Station’, ‘Satay Station’ to name a few. The ‘Thandai Counter’ along with delicious ‘Gujiya’ will ensure a delightful end to the festivals of colors. Adding to the ecstatic celebration, the hotel

brings the No.1 DJ Of India, DJ Aqueel for its guests to soak in the shades of joy this Holi with

foot tapping music and eco-friendly colours.

What: Holi Celebrations

When: March 8 (11am onwards)

Price: Stag - Rs 2999 AI

Couple- Rs 5999 AI

Kids-Rs 1500 AI (6 - 15 years)