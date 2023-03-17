Cloud Kitchen Just Biriyani will satiate your cravings at any time of the day with a healthy twist

When it comes to biryani, Kolkata gastronomes can't have enough of it. Be it Awadhi, Hyderabadi, or the city's own with the delectable potato, now you can have them all and in different avatars at Just Biriyani, founded by actor-filmmaker Suchandra Vaaniya. A multi-outlet hyperlocal cloud kitchen, the brand offers a variety of fresh pots of Biryanis neatly packed and delivered directly to your doorstep across the city.

"Contrary to most actors who don't like eating much, I truly love my food. But I am a very picky eater and extremely careful of what I eat. It was during one such night after a hard day at work that I craved biryani but couldn't find a single outlet serving a gluten-free low calorie option,"tells Vaaniya.

Classic Fish Brown Rice Biryani

A month later, she launched Just Biriyani, which apart from the regular options, serves an exclusive range of gluten-free, low-calorie brown rice biryanis for all those who love to binge biryani but are also conscious of their weight and health.

We loved their classic, light and aromatic Kolkata Biryani or if some extra spice is what you always crave, try their Hyderabadi Biryani. Apar t from the regular Chicken and Mutton Biryanis, there's also a wide range of unique and novel flavours to choose from, be it Original Kolkata Bhetki Biryanis, Prawn Biryanis or the newly introduced range of Mutton Kaleji and Pomfret Biryanis.

Classic Prawn Lucknawi Biryani

But what we really loved is their very innovative Exclusive Pocket Biryani that comes in 500ml eco-friendly, microwave-safe paper packaging, and is ideal for those looking for a fuss-free quick gustatory treat at odd hours.

For the sides, you can pick from any of their two exclusive dishes -- the creamy Malai Chicken Afghani and the sumptuous Mutton Cashew Chaanp.

Afghani Malia Chicken

Just Biriyani is also Suchandra's passion project and has a dedicated mission for community welfare etched in its ethos with 50 per cent of the profits earned being re-invested directly into her NGO, Prayash, that helps feed hundreds of poverty-stricken citizens of rural Purulia, Bishnupur and the Sundarbans.

Available on all food aggregator platforms or Whatsapp on 7339193331. Meal for two: Rs 800+