Multi-cuisine diner Five & Dime is an attractive option for its Moroccan palate and great ambience

A major draw for this place on the top floor of the Meridian Building happens to be the eye-soothing landscape view it offers

Sharmistha Ghosal Published :  19th May 2023 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  19th May 2023 12:00 AM
Five & Dime diner at Sector V

Morocco, the exotic North African country has always been a reference point when it comes to good food and colourful decor. But Moroccan cuisine has a lot more to offer beyond the famed dishes like Tajine or Marqa -- slow-cooked meat in shallow earthen pots -- cous cous and lamb. And that's the USP of the newly-opened restaurant Five & Dime. Located in the heart of Sector V right beside Webel Bhawan, this Moroccan-themed multicuisine diner is a delight for those looking for a unique and affordable dining option. 

Tangri Kebab
Another major draw for this place on the top floor of the Meridian Building happens to be the eye-soothing landscape view it offers from the seating area at the adjoining terrace. The arched windows, arabesque and geometric motifs and colourful furnishings and lights do transport you to Marrakech for a moment before you are recalled by the peppy and trendy background music.

“At Five & Dime we wanted to give the feel of an open skyline along with the indoor ambience and we want to cater to all types of crowd. Being the only sky-high rooftop bar in the vicinity is what makes it more special. Five & Dime is a family restaurant and a party joint with good music, food, and ambience,” says Apeksha Lahiri, director of Five & Dime, who also owns the popular cafe The Yellow Turtle.

Matargash ki Tiki
As we made ourselves comfortable at one of the tall tables in the centre of this 130-seater space sprawling over a 2800 sq ft area, a trail of summer mocktails arrived presently at our table, immersing us in a colourful and flavourful experience. Among the interesting mixes, we loved Green Blast -- a zing of kiwi and green apple and the exotic mojito Pink Shower for its strawberry punch.

What really took us off guard was the array of lip-smacking starters adorning our table. Nothing prepared us for the deluge of flavours overwhelming us with every nibble. Roast whole potatoes and aubergine fritters were both Moroccan specialities sprinkled generously with a Moroccan spice mix and can rarely be found in any other city diners.  
Karare Potato Tuk
The mains too offered a fare of delectables that sat well on our palates and were not too spicy for the summer heat. We found their Indian fare to be more appealing with a balanced play of spices and we simply drooled over their Biryani and galawati kebabs topping the small paranthas. If you want to explore beyond the zesty biryanis, there's a host of delectable pasta and Chinese entremets for you to devour.  
 
We wished the short dessert menu too had one or two toothsome Moroccan flavours but sadly we had to settle for the very predictable Walnut Brownie.
Overall, we would happily recommend this place to anyone looking out for a relaxed time over good food and a great ambience at any time of the day.
 
Meal for two: Rs 2,000
