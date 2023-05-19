Multi-cuisine diner Five & Dime is an attractive option for its Moroccan palate and great ambience
Morocco, the exotic North African country has always been a reference point when it comes to good food and colourful decor. But Moroccan cuisine has a lot more to offer beyond the famed dishes like Tajine or Marqa -- slow-cooked meat in shallow earthen pots -- cous cous and lamb. And that's the USP of the newly-opened restaurant Five & Dime. Located in the heart of Sector V right beside Webel Bhawan, this Moroccan-themed multicuisine diner is a delight for those looking for a unique and affordable dining option.
Another major draw for this place on the top floor of the Meridian Building happens to be the eye-soothing landscape view it offers from the seating area at the adjoining terrace. The arched windows, arabesque and geometric motifs and colourful furnishings and lights do transport you to Marrakech for a moment before you are recalled by the peppy and trendy background music.
“At Five & Dime we wanted to give the feel of an open skyline along with the indoor ambience and we want to cater to all types of crowd. Being the only sky-high rooftop bar in the vicinity is what makes it more special. Five & Dime is a family restaurant and a party joint with good music, food, and ambience,” says Apeksha Lahiri, director of Five & Dime, who also owns the popular cafe The Yellow Turtle.
As we made ourselves comfortable at one of the tall tables in the centre of this 130-seater space sprawling over a 2800 sq ft area, a trail of summer mocktails arrived presently at our table, immersing us in a colourful and flavourful experience. Among the interesting mixes, we loved Green Blast -- a zing of kiwi and green apple and the exotic mojito Pink Shower for its strawberry punch.