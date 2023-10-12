Visit Vaayu in south Kolkata for food, games, and adda 

The newly opened rooftop restaurant Vaayu overlooking the South Kolkata skyline was full of millennial vibes when Indulge went over to get a feel of the place. With glow signs, cane rooftop décor, table games, and a wall screen, the restaurant is equipped with all things Gen-Z. Owned by brother-sister duo Shreyash and Shreya Jhunjhunwala, it is at a prominent location beside the Dhakuria bridge and easily accessible for the nearby college and institution crowd.

As we waited for our food, we chatted with Shreya about the space. She comments, “We opened a month ago. Vaayu means wind and we have decorated the rooftop property with an open venue concept. We emphasise on food, beer, and games while making it budget friendly for people. We hope that Vaayu will become a place for local adda soon.”

For starters came Chicken 65 South style and the aroma of South –flavours wafted in. Complete with curry pattas and black mustard, this crispy chicken with mild gravy definitely transported us back to Chennai. Next came beer-battered fish & chips. The moment we took a bite, the fluffy and crispy outer skin gave way to the tender and moist fish inside. Served with french fries and mayonnaise, we definitely recommend trying this at Vaayu.

Frozzey Rossey

Known for its wide range of cocktails and mocktails, we sipped along the mildly sweet Sunrise, a blend of orange juice, pineapple crush, lime juice, mint leaves, and black pepper. Sea Breeze with blue coraco, litchi, and lime juices, and their secret in-house syrup was refreshing and citrusy in taste.

Kebab lovers can check out the wide variety of kebabs on the menu but our heart was stuck at the Lahori tangri Kebab. Leg pieces marinated with curd, ginger, and garlic were tender and melted in the mouth. This non-spicy Kebabs got a spicy mint kick with the accompanying mint chutney which was a taste–changer in this dish.

The flatbread Chicken Peprika Pizza with in-house sauce, chicken tikka, onion, cheese, and bell-pepper was a flavour box oozing distinctive sweet, savoury, and mildly spicy flavours throughout. We gorged on the pizza while sipping along the light and rose-strawberry flavoured Frozzey Rossey cocktail which resembled a crushed iced smoothie.

Beer battered fish & chips

To conclude our meal was Cottage cheese with lemon coriander sauce served with sautéed vegetables. Perfect for a vegetarian, the grilled paneer was a perfect alternative to a steak and the punchy lemon coriander sauce elevated the otherwise plain savoury flavour of the paneer.

We would definitely recommend a visit to Vaayu with its delectable menu and refreshing vibe, all for an unbelievable pocket pinch price.

38, 3A Gariahat Road

12 noon – 11 pm

Price for two (approx): Rs 1000+

Photos: Anindya Saha