Visit Garden of Dreams and Riyasat e hind for their festive special menus

Head over for a variety of new dishes on their Durga Puja special menus

Brothers Tanvir Vohra and Saif Vohra owners of Garden of Dreams and Riyasat e hind are all set to welcome guests to their restaurant during the festive season. As Durga Puja commences, both restaurants are all set to introduce a festive special menu with a variety of choices.

If you love your continental food then indulge in Pan Fried Asian Chilli Fish, Grilled Fish Sizzler, Chicken Dominator Pizza or Ginger Chicken Strips at the Garden of Eden and if Indian or Mughlai wins your heart then head over to Riyasat e hind for Tunde Galawati Kebab, Rajwada Tawa Chicken, Do Gosht Biryani, Golden Fried Prawn, Kolkata Bhetki Gondhoraj Tikka, Shabdegh Dal Makhni. Both the menus would be available for dine-in between October 17 and 29, 2023.

Saif also lays down the simple recipe of Tawa Chicken from their special menu that can be made quickly at home and would easily become one of the in-demand dishes during house parties.

Tawa Chicken

Ingredients:

For Tawa Masala

· Black Peppercorns- 2 tbsp

· Cumin seeds - 1 tbsp

· Coriander seeds - 2 heaped tbsp

· Fenugreek seeds- 1 tsp

· Black cardamom- 2-3

· Bay leaves- 2

· Cinnamon stick- ½ inch

For Tawa Chicken

· Oil - 1 ½ tbsp

· Sliced Onion – 1 small

· Julienned Ginger- ½ inch

· Green chillies- 2 slit into half

· Fresh Tomato puree - ¼ cup

· Ghee- 2 tsp

· Sliced Tomato- ½ small

· Chicken cut into strips- ¾-1 cup

· Julienned Capsicum- ¼ medium

· Degi red chilli powder - 1 tsp

· Prepared Tawa Masala- 1 tsp

· Butter- 1 tbsp

· Chopped Coriander - 2 tbsp

· Sal to taste

Method:

· In a pan, add black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fenugreek seeds, black cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, and salt dry roast on low flame until the spices turn aromatic.

· Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into a fine powder. Keep this Tawa Masala aside for further use.

· In a tawa, add oil and once it's heated, add onion, ginger, green chilli, tomato puree and sauté it well.

· Add ghee and sauté on high flame. Add tomato, chicken, capsicum, and salt to taste.

· Now add degi red chilli powder, prepared tawa masala and cook on high flame.

· Add ginger, butter, coriander leaves and mix it well.

· Garnish with sliced onion, tomato, ginger julienned, lemon wedge, coriander sprig and serve hot.

What: Durga Puja Special Menus

Where: Garden of Dreams and Riyasat e hind

Address: 51, Syed Amir Ali Ave, Park Circus, Ballygunge, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

When: Oct 17 – 29, 2023

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+