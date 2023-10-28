Cloud Kitchens swirl up spooktacular preparations for your Halloween Parties

Planning a spooky party with friends to celebrate Halloween? Do not forget to keep a bunch of eerie foods to dig into along with all the fun and frolic. Cloud Kitchens Homely Zest and Paprika Gourmet bring a special Halloween menu that would help lessen the food burden off your shoulders. Here’s what’s on offer.

Paprika Gourmet

Led by Vidisha Bathwal, Paprika Gourmet is all set to bring this spooktacular flavour to your tables. The Almond Orange Bundt Cake, a combination of nutty and citrusy flavours, is one that you would surely not want to miss especially in a houseful of party people.

Available: October 31, 2023

Duration: 9 am – 7 pm; delivery through partners

Price: Rs 600 onwards

Order: + 91 9007022678/79/80

Homely Zest

Sakshi Sureka’s Homely Zest is a pure fun heaven for vegetarians. From Spooky sliders to spider bread and dip, the food is sure to match your décor and theme perfectly.

Available: Oct 28- 31, 2023

Duration: 10 am – 10 pm; delivery through partners

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+

Order: +91 6290795523