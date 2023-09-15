Indulge in the new menu at The Village

This monsoon, if you are looking forward to exploring unique Indian delicacies, then The Village, located at the heart of Newtown, will be a wise choice. As we walked into the restaurant, the tradition - ally sophisticated interiors piqued our interest and we couldn’t wait any longer to check out the flavourful dishes from their new menu.

“We launch a new menu every year. This time we focused on a mixed menu, which is mostly a fusion of Bengali and North Indian delicacies. Other than that, we also tried to amalgamate flavours common to both Asian and Bengali cuisines,” says chef Arnab Maschatak.

Chef Arnab Maschatak

Warm tones, wooden furniture, folk artworks from Bengal and Odisha grace the walls with the multicoloured glass lantern lights making it a perfect spot for gourmands to unwind after a long tiring day. As we settled down to savour the new menu, Chicken 65 arrived at our table. We absolutely loved how well spiced it was with hints of bell peppers, curry leaves and onions making it a perfect snack to kickstart our afternoon meal. It was followed by Cheese kurkure, brimming with gooey, melted cheese inside and coated with a crispy layer outside.

Chatpata Murgh Tikka Chaat

We next decided to grab a piece of the Ajwani fish finger, served with mustard dip, a speciality at the restaurant. With every bite, we could explore the aromatic flavours of ajwain and the freshness of the fish fillets inside. Mutton pepper fry, as the name suggests, was super peppery to taste and was interestingly wrapped with papad. This richly-spiced South Indian delicacy is a must-try dish for gastronomes. Next on our plate was the zesty and well-seasoned Chatpata murgh tikka chaat. Grilled chicken tikka with chunks of veggies and spices looked so tempting. Yet another satisfying dish was the Tandoor bharwan aloo, which had tandoor roasted potatoes stuffed with spices, herbs and flavourful fillings that made it taste super delicious and indeed finger-licking good.

Mutton Pepper Fry

For the main course, we dug into a handi of Veg biryani. Basmati rice, with the authentic flavour of biryani, along with mixed veggies and herbs is sure to evoke nostalgia. You can relish it with any of their side dishes.

Chocolate Monte Carlo

We ended our meal on a heartwarming note with the Chocolate Monte Carlo, which we had to tag as the showstopper. Featuring layers of cake, mousse, and velvety sauces, this yummy chocolaty dessert is sure to offer you an escapade from the hustle and bustle of everday life.

Meal for two: Rs 1,400+

Pictures by Anindya Saha