New menu additions at Salt Lake's Raize the Bar

Salt Lake, Sector V’s brewpub and microbrewery Raize The Bar has just come up with an array of new menu additions showcasing an eclectic fusion of global flavours and culinary innovation, and we couldn’t wait to taste the same. From light appetisers and filling salads to innovative kebabs and mouth-watering desserts, the latest additions have everything to entice you.
Nothing could have been more refreshing than staring off with a glass of their popular beer cocktail Brewskytini and Mixed fruit bocconcini salad. The salad is a refreshing mix of fresh fruits like kiwis, strawberries, green apples, and oranges. Paired with creamy bocconcini cheese, it was cheesy, salty, tangy and sweet, all at the same time. If you are on the lookout for a unique twist on traditional favourites, go for the Bocconcini cheese kebab. this dish was an innovative take on the classic chicken kebab. The succulent chunks of meat were marinated to perfection and drizzled with rich and creamy bocconcini cheese.
Sushi lovers are in for a treat with a selection of innovative maki rolls like the Togarashi tempura maki, California crunch maki, Prawn tempura uramaki, Teriyaki chicken sushi roll, besides a few more. We also tried rainbow sushi that came wrapped in a nori sheet and derived its crunch from colourful veggies like cucumber and carrot.
Their Charcoal dim sum is a delight for vegetarians. Infused with the distinct notes of charcoal, the stuffing retained its crunch and tasted even better with the accompanying chilli oil and spicy red sauce. For the mains, we stuck to Prawn aglio olio, a sumptuous dish of perfectly cooked spaghetti served with succulent prawns, garlic, and chilli flakes.
You can end your meal like us with the ever-popular Blueberry cheesecake.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1800 +