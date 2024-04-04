New menu additions at Salt Lake's Raize the Bar

Nothing could have been more refreshing than staring off with a glass of their popular beer cocktail Brewskytini and Mixed fruit bocconcini salad. The salad is a refreshing mix of fresh fruits like kiwis, strawberries, green apples, and oranges. Paired with creamy bocconcini cheese, it was cheesy, salty, tangy and sweet, all at the same time. If you are on the lookout for a unique twist on traditional favourites, go for the Bocconcini cheese kebab. this dish was an innovative take on the classic chicken kebab. The succulent chunks of meat were marinated to perfection and drizzled with rich and creamy bocconcini cheese.