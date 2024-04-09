Italian diner Sorano turns 2, check out what’s new

When Sorano, the Italian diner opened its doors to the public two years ago, it rose to immediate popularity with its unique and authentic menu. With time, the expert team of chefs and mixologist started experimenting and brining new flavours to the table. Today, as Sorano enters and celebrates its second anniversary it has made two new additions for its patrons. Firstly, you get to take home some of the best Italian ingredients from its newly opened in-house store Sorano Delicatessen and secondly, experience a Indo-Italian cross culturally curated limited edition cocktail menu called Mixology Masterpieces: Edition One.
Saket Agarwal, co-founder Manifest Hospitality and owner Sorano and Mehico mentions about the store “Our guests at Sorano would often rave about the cheeses and sauces in our dishes – all made in-house. We realised we had a great opportunity to share a part of Sorano with people, a way to take a small part of their experience back home. Our delicatessen offers a range of readymade needs, including pestos, breads, sauces, as well as fresh and fermented produce – all made at the Sorano kitchens, allowing you to recreate a mini-Italian experience at home”.
Enter the store and you would find the shelves full of varieties of pastas, olive oil, mushrooms, breads, and several in-house sauces and spreads. From fresh mozzarella to gouda, from cheddar to Brie you will be spoilt for choices when it comes to Italian cheese. The Sourdough loaf or Garlic Focaccia would also win your hearts. A range of freshly made desserts like Tiramisu or Chocolate and Berry Tart would definitely tempt you for one more helping.
Adding about the cocktail series, Saket mentions, “The last two years have been nothing short of exciting, and we expect nothing less for the years ahead. We are always on the lookout for ways to experiment and evolve – to redefine the traditional dining experience. Our new cocktail menu, Mixology Masterpieces: Edition One, is our step towards this evolution.”
Seven specially crafted cocktails - Lonely Traveller inspired from solo travels; Roman Madari drawing its roots from celebration and nostalgia; The Patriarch which fuses the culture and heritage across both the countries; Sage’s Advice inspired by wisdom; Secrets to Keep which holds on to stories; A Sicilian Message which finds its roots in emotions and human connect and nature finding its way through flavours in Whispers of Kaffir- are designed in the first edition. They contain string fruity, citrusy and floral elements which make them a burst of flavours. They are best paired with dishes like Tomato Basil Bruschetta, Arancini Pesto, Chicken Chilli Skewers or woodfire pizza including Margherita Pizza or Pepperoni Pizza.
Here's another Bonus whisper: Sorano would be launching its limited -edition special menu inspired from the wonderful world of Sardinia from April 10 onwards.