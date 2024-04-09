Italian diner Sorano turns 2, check out what’s new

Seven specially crafted cocktails - Lonely Traveller inspired from solo travels; Roman Madari drawing its roots from celebration and nostalgia; The Patriarch which fuses the culture and heritage across both the countries; Sage’s Advice inspired by wisdom; Secrets to Keep which holds on to stories; A Sicilian Message which finds its roots in emotions and human connect and nature finding its way through flavours in Whispers of Kaffir- are designed in the first edition. They contain string fruity, citrusy and floral elements which make them a burst of flavours. They are best paired with dishes like Tomato Basil Bruschetta, Arancini Pesto, Chicken Chilli Skewers or woodfire pizza including Margherita Pizza or Pepperoni Pizza.