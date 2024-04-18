Let smiles and wags welcome you to Blue Bridge

We were welcomed by enthusiastic tail wags and happy smiles by Sansa the moment we entered the Blue Bridge café in Ballygunge. The newly opened budget and pet-friendly café offers seating indoors and in the rooftop surrounded by stunning views of the old world charm. Founder Nilanjan Banerjee loves to maintain it as a space where food, culture, and love for pets come together to give the patrons a memorable time.

As we seated ourselves sipping the Orange and Basil Mojito overlooking a cute balcony, we clicked enough photographs for the gram with the drink, laden with the subtle sweetness of orange and mint, perfect for a scorching summer day. We kicked off with Egg Fried Rice and Chilli chicken Combo. The egg pieces in the fried rice gave new life to the dish while the perfectly cooked and juicy chilli chicken with flavourful gravy made it a wholesome meal.

Banerjee mentions, “The name Blue Bridge is because I belonged to Blue House in school and the building is also blue-themed; and bridge because it connects culture and three kinds of food – Indian, Continental and Chinese.”