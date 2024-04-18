Let smiles and wags welcome you to Blue Bridge

We were welcomed by enthusiastic tail wags and happy smiles by Sansa the moment we entered the Blue Bridge café in Ballygunge. The newly opened budget and pet-friendly café offers seating indoors and in the rooftop surrounded by stunning views of the old world charm. Founder Nilanjan Banerjee loves to maintain it as a space where food, culture, and love for pets come together to give the patrons a memorable time.
As we seated ourselves sipping the Orange and Basil Mojito overlooking a cute balcony, we clicked enough photographs for the gram with the drink, laden with the subtle sweetness of orange and mint, perfect for a scorching summer day. We kicked off with Egg Fried Rice and Chilli chicken Combo. The egg pieces in the fried rice gave new life to the dish while the perfectly cooked and juicy chilli chicken with flavourful gravy made it a wholesome meal.
Banerjee mentions, “The name Blue Bridge is because I belonged to Blue House in school and the building is also blue-themed; and bridge because it connects culture and three kinds of food – Indian, Continental and Chinese.”
The aroma of garam masala wafted in the air as the Morog Pulao was being brought to the table. The creamy, malai gravy of the chicken topped with crispy fried caramelised onion bits along with hot Gobindhobhog rice instantly became one of our favourites from the café. The chicken pieces were juicy and every bite oozed flavours. We sipped the Magic Mocktail along. Made of Pineapple and Blue Curacao the yellow-blue-green colour gradient of the drink was a beautiful sight. However, the many lemon seeds in the drink were a distraction while enjoying it.
Moving onto some continental flavours we tasted the Grilled Chicken with herbed rice and sautéed vegetables. The chicken breast was interestingly heart-shaped and cooked well in brown sauce. Condiments like oregano and chilli flakes complemented the dish not only in looks but also in taste.
But the dish that won our hearts was saved for the last- Bhuna Mutton Khichudi. It is not every day that one finds mutton in Khichudi. The khichudi was light and not flavour-heavy. The mutton was cut into small pieces, tenderly cooked, and gave off a chunky texture to the food. The accompanying papad gave a crunch to this otherwise smooth dish.
We wrapped up our meal soaking in the sights from the balcony with a cup of Mocha Hazelnut coffee in our hands and our furry friend by our side. We recommend this cosy nook to everyone looking for variety and taste at pocket–friendly prices.
Address: 51 Ballygunge Place (near South Point School)
Time: 10 am – 10 pm
Price for two (approx.): Rs 500+