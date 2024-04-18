Make your way for a relaxing meal at De Coffee Time

How would it feel to take a respite from your work on a summer afternoon while sitting and lazing about sipping on a cool mocktail and looking at the world go by? The newly opened De Coffee Time at the bylanes of Deshapriya Park offers you a cosy nook with a serene view to enjoy with friends and family or alone. Indulge went over to check out the place over lunch.
Owner Debjani Sasmal mentions, “We serve a variety of items at the café including all-day breakfast. We have noticed people from different age groups especially the elders or the youngsters dropping in very frequently from educational institutions nearby.”
What strikes the most on entering is the outside patio with neon signs and seating arrangements which directly overlook the moderately busy street. We started off by soaking in the sights while sipping our cool and Fresh Strawberry Mojito. What we liked best was that the strawberry flavour was not overpowering and the lemon garnishes added a minty tinge to the drink.
For starters, we dug into a plateful of Crispy Chicken Finger. While Fish fingers is also available, the chicken fingers won our hearts. They were perfectly coated, crispy, and crunchy on the outside and soft and juicy on the inside. The accompanying mayonnaise dips or even tomato sauce, should you prefer, completely complemented the snack.
Up next was Panko Fried Chicken with Mustard Mayonnaise. The crispy chicken pieces gave off a lovely crunch when bitten into and the mustard mayonnaise added a note of pungency to the dish elevating its taste to another level.
As we sat eating off the crumbs of these delicious appetizers, up next came Grilled Chicken with Rosemary Garlic Rub. We felt the chicken could have been a tad bit tender and the flavour of garlic slightly stronger to make it an all-around dish.
We wrapped up our lunch with the creamy Chicken stroganoff with herbed rice and mashed potato. The stroganoff was velvety smooth with chunky, well-cooked chicken pieces and a melt-in-the-mouth mashed potato side.
De Coffee Time is surely the place to be in if you are looking to celebrate the special moments with friends and family without drilling a hole in your pockets.
Time: 10 am – 10 pm
Address: 4B Motilal Nehru Road
Price for two (approx.): 500+