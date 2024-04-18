Make your way for a relaxing meal at De Coffee Time

How would it feel to take a respite from your work on a summer afternoon while sitting and lazing about sipping on a cool mocktail and looking at the world go by? The newly opened De Coffee Time at the bylanes of Deshapriya Park offers you a cosy nook with a serene view to enjoy with friends and family or alone. Indulge went over to check out the place over lunch.

Owner Debjani Sasmal mentions, “We serve a variety of items at the café including all-day breakfast. We have noticed people from different age groups especially the elders or the youngsters dropping in very frequently from educational institutions nearby.”

What strikes the most on entering is the outside patio with neon signs and seating arrangements which directly overlook the moderately busy street. We started off by soaking in the sights while sipping our cool and Fresh Strawberry Mojito. What we liked best was that the strawberry flavour was not overpowering and the lemon garnishes added a minty tinge to the drink.