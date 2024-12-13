Indulge checks out Kolkata’s latest chill destination

If you happen to walk around the Park Street crossing, you cannot miss out on the larger-than-life statues resembling Roman sculptures, waiting to welcome you to the city’s newest lounge – The Flamboyant. Living up to the expectation of its name, the diner is all about extravagance. From the gracious chandelier hanging above to the mirrored walkway leading to the seating area, this double–storey eatery exudes opulence, luxury, grandeur, and spaciousness. Dressed in dark and golden hues, The Flamboyant impressed us in the first go.
As we headed towards lunch, we discovered several unique items on the menu which are truly new to the culinary landscape of the city. We kicked off with the classic Chilli Garlic Edamame Dimsum. The edamame mash filling in stretchy dimsum parcels along with small ginger bits added both texture and crunch with slight pungency to the otherwise flat notes of edamame.
One of the dishes we highly recommend is the Tandoori Soya Chaap. For those who love the flavour of the smoky tandoor but avoid it due to vegetarian preferences, must go for this delicious and spicy alternative.
The Purani Dilli Papri Chaat took us for a ride to New Delhi. Packed with flavours and a feel of tasting this very popular street food in the chilly winters of the Capital, this complete shot of spice, tang, and sweetness is one of the best shareable starters we could have asked for.
Taking a break from these delicious starters, we sipped the Very Berry cocktail. Its presentation vowed us away from the first glance. In shades of the dragon fruit with its deep magenta colour, and a dried rose petal sash, this refreshingly cold drink with its subtle sweetness was the one accompaniment which one might wish unlimited refills of.
For the mains, the quick bite olives wrapped around cylindrical chicken mash were little pockets of joy for those who prefer wholesome yet non-spicy food. Up next, was the Aristan Pizza. Full of vegetables like olive, tomato, zucchini, and bell peppers, these pizzas are available in a crust of your choice. Whether thin crust or neo-politan, what remains the same is the cheesy and crunchy taste. We accompanied the pizza with Russian Fizzy Melon, a cocktail infusion of Japanese melon, gin, and quinine water top-up.
To wrap up the meal we headed straight into Serradura. This well-known Sawdust pudding is a Portuguese delicacy with layered whipped cream, vanilla and crumbled Marie biscuit.
Overall, we definitely recommend this place for a casual drop in, parties, or simply chilling out with friends and family. The spacious interior and innovative menu, both are bound to win hearts over.
32 Chowringhee Road, 1st Floor, Om Tower
12 pm - 12 am (weekdays) / 12 pm- 2 am (Fri and sat)
Price for two - Rs 2400 + (with alcohol)