Indulge checks out Kolkata’s latest chill destination

If you happen to walk around the Park Street crossing, you cannot miss out on the larger-than-life statues resembling Roman sculptures, waiting to welcome you to the city’s newest lounge – The Flamboyant. Living up to the expectation of its name, the diner is all about extravagance. From the gracious chandelier hanging above to the mirrored walkway leading to the seating area, this double–storey eatery exudes opulence, luxury, grandeur, and spaciousness. Dressed in dark and golden hues, The Flamboyant impressed us in the first go.

As we headed towards lunch, we discovered several unique items on the menu which are truly new to the culinary landscape of the city. We kicked off with the classic Chilli Garlic Edamame Dimsum. The edamame mash filling in stretchy dimsum parcels along with small ginger bits added both texture and crunch with slight pungency to the otherwise flat notes of edamame.