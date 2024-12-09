Calcutta

Get ready for a delicious duck festival at this Kolkata diner

Indulge gives you the details...
Thai Style Aromatic Duck
One of the leading Chinese eateries in the city, Chowman, has announced it Oriental Duck Festival. This ongoing culinary festival has 21 curated duck meat dishes ranging from starters to main courses. From Duck Meat Noodle Soup, Char Sui Duck Bao, Hot Pepper Roasted Duck, Vietnamese Chilli Roasted Duck, to the Hangzhou Style Roasted Duck and Whole Roasted Duck with your choice of sauce, you would find them all.

What: Oriental Duck Festival

Where: Chowman (all outlets in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad)

When: ongoing

