Kolkata’s popular luxury hotel JW Marriott, is all set to welcome you to its Persian food pop-up by Chef Mona. Her culinary skills of showcasing authentic Persian dishes for over two decades will leave you wanting for more. The diverse menu offers items like Joojeh Kebab, Panir Khlal Badam, Mirza Ghasemi, Irani Naam E Barbari and Halva E Sheer to name a few.