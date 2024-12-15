This Kolkata rooftop restaurant is back with their Sunday brunch

The best thing you can do during winters, probably, is soak in the sun while enjoying a hearty meal. And as the winter season has officially begun, Ozora is back with their Brunch and Bliss. Enjoy a glass of hot toddy with the vast Kolkata skyline accompanying you for your brunch.
Start with the live phuchka counter to alleviate your hunger, and settle down with some nibbles from the antipasti counter, along with a serving or two from a huge variety of salads.
Between the Lemon coriander chicken soup and Roasted cumin and mushroom soup, we chose the latter and it was the star of the show. We never thought mushrooms could be paired so well with roasted cumin.
Moving on to the starters, one can choose from the spicy and crunchy Bang bang cauliflower, or Chilli corn spinach puffs, or the Chermoula spiced chicken. If you love to count your calories, go for the Cottage cheese butterfly, Sweet potato bites or Kala mirchi murgh tikka. Our favourite was the Gondhoraj tempura fried chicken that had bite-sized juicy chicken, with a hint of gondhoraj lemon, lightly battered and fried.
One can choose to have the burnt garlic fried rice or in-house green noodles and pair it with Korean-style Sapo tofu, Asian green garlic veg and teriyaki chicken. We loved both the saucy vegetarian curries paired with rice. Comprising Oriental veggies, these curries hit all the right notes.
One can also choose to have the Indian main course that features a flavourful Hariyali chicken, Methi malai paneer, Sabz diwani handi, Dum aloo Punjabi, Lasooni dal tadka and pair them with assorted breads or peas pulao.
If continental food is your calling, settle for some Baked chicken in herb rice or the tangy Tomato mozzarella baked fish. Vegetarians can opt for a Saagwala cottage cheese lasagna or Pesto paneer stick with ratatouille. Don’t miss the live counters serving Potato rosti, Pav bhaji and a variety of Maggi preparations.
Such an elaborate meal called for desserts and from a huge spread, we settled with Eclairs, Fruit custard, and Moong dal cigar with rabri shots, which we loved the most.
Meal for one: INR 1,700 AI (for food) | INR 2,290 AI (for food and alcohol).
Noon to 4 pm.
At 20th floor of Acropolis Mall.