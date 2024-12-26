This premium Kolkata bakery launches its Christmas menu

Starting with the savouries the Smoked salmon croissant open sandwich won our hearts. These mini croissants were perfectly crispy and flaky and the slice of salmon with a handful of rocket and lettuce leaves made for the perfect quick bite for your meal. Irresistible in nature, we quickly gobbled a few of them ourselves. The hard tarts with the soft cheese and mushroom filling of the Mediterranean baby quiche were well balanced and the Cajun chicken pithiviers slice stole the show with its soft-tart base and a mildly spiced up chicken filling inside. The Pesto cheese and roasted veggie focaccia sandwich was equally praiseworthy. The freshly baked soft and fluffy focaccia bread along with crunchy vegetables and loads of seasoning on top was quite delectable.