Chef Shamsul Wahid talks about the new menu of this Park Street restaurant

We have made changes in terms of the format, as to what the components of a particular dish should be like, especially for the platters, and introduced new items on the menu that are more centred around Kolkata’s palate.

In the new menu, a lot of new vegetarian items have been added, including cult favourites, Paneer butter masala. We have introduced Khao suey, momos with more meat, and the city’s favourite Chelo kebab. We have tried to incorporate the Park Street vibe into our menu.