Top 4 items to look out for at this Moroccan Food Festival in Kolkata

Moroccan flavours have descended in the monsoon lands of Kolkata as Chef Jawad Oumerri from The Oberoi Marrakech cooks up a fabulous buffet and a-la-carte meal for the next two days at the iconic Oberoi Grand. With wholesome flavours, rich (but not spicy) spices, and a plethora of starters, mains and desserts to choose from along with the authentic Morrocan tea, here’s a Moroccan Food Festival that cannot be missed. Indulge gives you a sneak peek of four signature dishes by Chef that should absolutely be on your menu.
Chicken stuffed with liver, potatoes and meslala olives with taliouine saffron is the second preparation that we would completely recommend. Just the right amount of chicken with stuffed chicken liver, saffron, and olives, it had a unique taste coming from the spiciness of the masalas and the sweetness of the saffron.
Our most favourite, the one we easily gobbled up the whole plate of, was the Slow cooked lamb tagine, saffron, caramelised pear and dried prunes. The sweetness in a main course hit differently on a palate which is used to having savoury dishes for the main course. Filled with juicy lamb pieces, sesame seed coating, caramelised pear which added the sweetness, this one on the list is an absolute must try.
For those who prefer to bite into vegetarian food, check out the Vegetable kefta tangine. Full of saffron and nuts, this dish resembling an Indian kofta, only in conical shape will definitely not disappoint you.
After a heavenly course, you may opt for a glass of hot tea or try out the Almond and Orange blossom Jawhara, a layered sweet dish which is assembled with paper-thin sheets of fried Warqa pastries, cream, and chopped almonds.
We would highly recommend dropping by for lunch or dinner till the pop-up lasts to soak in the flavours from the arid lands.
What: Moroccan food festival
Where: threesixtythree , Oberoi Grand Kolkata
When: until July 21, 2024
Timing: Buffet Lunch / a la carte Dinner
For reservations, call +91 33 2249 2323