This Kolkata-based multi-cuisine diner just opened a new outlet

Taking a respite from the ravaging heat, we took some time out to visit the newly opened Calcutta Bistro in Newtown. This multi-cuisine restaurant has the perfect ambiance for spending quality time with friends and family over good food. The pastel-shaded interiors were a soothing change to the eyes while the aroma coming from the kitchens every time the door was opened for service ignited the hunger in us.

To begin our lunch we started with the Gondhoraj Kathi Murg. The Gondhoraj flavour was very subtle and we wish it could have been a tad bit stronger. However, what made the dish stand out was the Honey – Mustard Sauce.

One dip into the sauce and it was impossible to not finish off the whole bowl. Up next was the smoke emitting Jugalbandi Kebab which surely won a Kebabi point for its presentation.

The smokey aroma of the meat-filled up our nostrils as we dug into it. The wholesome kebab had a succulent and soft outer layer of mutton mince and it wrapped the juicy chicken mince beautifully.