This Salt Lake restaurant has everything you yearn for in vegetarian

We totally agree when they say there’s something for everyone. As we dug into their melt-in-mouth idlis, dunked into the flavourful sambar and smothered it with their specialty chutneys, it was pure bliss on a plate.

Paired with filter coffee, we already knew that we were going to have a satisfying meal. Their Masaledar Boondi had all the exciting elements, reminiscent of the taste of childhood when one used to have ghoti gorom (a local spicy on-the-go street delicacy) on the way back home from school.