Korean diner Seoul Story’s new menu offers new and authentic K-flavours

If you are a fan of grills, try the Korean version of barbeque platter. Both the chicken and authentic Korean pork version of Samgyeopsal (three layered grilled pork belly) is available. We loved how the barbeque is set on a live grill at the table and you can enjoy the same with your family along with an array of accompaniments. The interesting part is that you have to wrap them all up in a lettuce leaf to enjoy an explosion of flavours.