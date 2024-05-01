Get a slice of Bhutan at this Kolkata hotel

Coming to the food, here’s is a break down of what we tried. We started our meal with Top of the Mountain, a refreshing mocktail, a concoction of orange, fragrant mint and coriander leaves, spicy jalapenos with lime and VEEN’s sparkling water, which is sourced straight from the hills in Bhutan, and paired it with Bhutanese honey chilli broccoli and honey chilli chicken lollipops. In contrast to the sweet mocktail, the spicy, tangy and sticky starters were a welcoming change.

We moved on to the Bhutanese national dish, Ema Datshi, assembled in a freshly baked bun with a side of red rice crackers, which chef Swamy served himself. Keeping in mind the spice tolerance of the crowd, the soup was creamy, flavourful and was comfortable to have even when it was soaring outside. And of course, we couldn’t resist from digging into the Water Chestnut and Cheese Momos and the Chicken Cheese Momos, served with Himalayan truffle oil, which definitely was the star of the show.

For the main course, we could not choose what to go for and ended up trying everything. We paired the Bak Thuk noodles paired with Asian greens with the braised tender lamb with tamarind glazed carrot and the Bhutanese steamed rice with butter poached Himalayan greens. While the noodles tasted great, the lamb is something that we’ve never tried before. The lamb chunks were tender, flavourful, slightly sweet and sour, with a fiery kick.