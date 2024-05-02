Celebrate Burmese New Year at this Kolkata diner

The excitement of the Burmese New Year or the Thingyan Festival was palpable through the decors and the smiles on the staff’s faces the moment we entered Burma Burma at Park Street. Our lunch experience was further elevated with the presence of Ankit Gupta, the founder of the chain, who divulged several facts about the traditional festival in Burma and the local ingredients with which the menu was curated.

Up first was Twilight, a tangy blend of mango-puree, coconut, Yakult, shredded coconut, and fizz. The tropical mocktail was refreshingly delightful to sip on as our extravagant Village Set was assembled on the table. The zestfulness of the Sweet lime and shallot salad with a hint of pungency from the garlic and the green chillies turning up the heat was an apt palate cleanser, to begin with. Next came the Assorted Fries Platter with sweet potato tempura, rice crackers, and the unbelievably delicious mock-mince samosa, which would definitely have us come back again.