Kolkata peeps, it's Pizza Party today!

If you are craving comfort food this summer, then look no further than Fabbrica because its Pizza Festival with six curated dishes is here to sweep you off your feet. Indulge went for a hearty lunch at the City Centre I outlet to try out the six hand-picked curations which represent the flavours and ingredients of different parts of Italy. What more, they are available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fares, taking care of individual preferences.
We started off with Campania, which was packed with juicy tomatoes, rich mozzarella di bufala, the zesty salsa verde and a generous sprinkle of oregano, flavours straight from Southern Italy. Each slice that we picked up formed envious cheesy streaks that melted in our mouths immediately. If cheese is your soul ingredient then Piemonte should be your go-to pick from the festival. A luxurious blend of summer truffle paste, creamy fontina, mozzarella Di bufala with heaps of truffle oil drizzled on the pizza, will have us come back for more. This addictive pizza had pecorino crisps on top which acted as the perfect texture breaker and gave a crunch amidst the velvety smooth bites.
The expert chefs were all prepared to transport us to Rome next with the bacon–rich Lazio. The perfectly cooked crispy bacon along with tomato, mozzarella and topped with black pepper was a much-needed meaty kick at that point. Up next, straight from Central Italy was Toscana, where fresh and juicy pollo cacciatore (chicken) and creamy mozzarella di bufala came together with a sprinkle of garlic and rosemary. Topped with black olives, it was a burst of flavours.
Saving two of the most innovative pizzas for the last was the Emilia Romagna with its unique blend of savoury pistachio cream, mortadella and oozy burrata. The subtle pistachio cream hinted at a sweet note amidst the savoury cheese. And lastly, Sicilia with its roasted eggplant, pungent garlic, tangy Grana Padano, with fiery red chillies and fragrant basil was the perfect way to end our meal.
Coming to Fabbrica for the Pizza Festival should be your comfort haven this season.
Available in Elgin Road and City Centre I Outlets
Price per pizza: Rs 650 onwards
On till May 20