Check out this new multi-cuisine Kolkata diner

For the mains, there was Paneer Makhai, and Golbari Kassa Mutton with Butter Naan. The tikka won our hearts with its velvety and mildly spicy texture. The mutton was soft and tenderly cooked. For non-spice and fish lovers, the Soy Ginger Steamed Fish would be a good option.

If you want to enjoy a variety of dishes under one roof then F Bar &Café is surely a place to check out.