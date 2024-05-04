Check out this new multi-cuisine Kolkata diner

The lavish duplex seating with adequate lights and soft music in the background makes F Bar &Café the perfect place to drop the summer baggage and relax over good food. Indulge hopped over to the multi-cuisine restaurant to check out their variety.
We kicked off lunch with the refreshing Apple Sider mocktail which had a unique blend of apple juice, lime juice and gave off a licorice flavour due to the muddled star anise. Up next was the soft and creamy Truffle Mushroom and Cream Cheese dim sum with chilli oil. This melt-in-the-mouth starter lightened up our mood and gave way to the next appetizer, the Atishi Aloo. Crispy round potatoes with masala fillings and sesame-coated crust made for a fine dish. The accompanying mint chutney elevated the taste. We thought a dash of lemon juice or a hint of sour would have done wonders for this otherwise filling dish.
The Rosa Rita was a cool blend of cranberry, litchi, and rose, an ideal drink for sweet palates. It was the perfect accompaniment for the tangri kebab which was flawlessly charred on the outside with a succulent meat on the inside which slid off as soon as we bit into it. For those wanting to relish a vegetarian dish can go for their Pizza Verdure, a mixture of vegetables, cheese, and pickled jalapenos on flatbread. The dryness in the burger buns and a missing spicy kick in the flavouring of the Special Veggies Burger was made up with the juicy pattie and wholesome mayonnaise. The fantastic presentation of the Paneer Tikka Sandwich won us over. Grilled breads filled with cole slaw, and paneer tikka served with French fries was a perfect snack to munch on till the mains arrived.
For the mains, there was Paneer Makhai, and Golbari Kassa Mutton with Butter Naan. The tikka won our hearts with its velvety and mildly spicy texture. The mutton was soft and tenderly cooked. For non-spice and fish lovers, the Soy Ginger Steamed Fish would be a good option.
If you want to enjoy a variety of dishes under one roof then F Bar &Café is surely a place to check out.
Park Mansions, Park Street
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+ onwards