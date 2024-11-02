This Salt Lake café’s new menu has a flavourful, global vibe

After soaking in the soothing autumn sunlight, we took a bite of crispy fried Fish bathuarani fry, which had tender slices of fish stuffed with bathua (white goosefoot), along with coriander, green chilli, and cheese, and served with French fries and spicy mayo. The dish has a crusty exterior covering the soft filling, making for a perfect snack with a side of a refreshing mocktail or your favourite cuppa. We also tried bacon-wrapped cheesy chicken, which had chicken mousse and cheese stuffed with crispy bacon, paired best with pesto and red pepper coulis.