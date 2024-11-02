This Salt Lake café’s new menu has a flavourful, global vibe

The Serra Café is a tranquil retreat with a garden-like atmosphere where guests can truly relax and enjoy a green break. Team Indulge paid a visit to find out what they are offering on their new menu.
Director of The Serra Café, Kamalini Paul, says, “I’ve always promoted conscious consumption and a healthy lifestyle, and our new menu has been crafted with this philosophy in mind. We’ve focused on using fresh, local produce to enable a zero-waste approach. This menu is an exploration of how we can offer global flavours while utilising local products.”
After soaking in the soothing autumn sunlight, we took a bite of crispy fried Fish bathuarani fry, which had tender slices of fish stuffed with bathua (white goosefoot), along with coriander, green chilli, and cheese, and served with French fries and spicy mayo. The dish has a crusty exterior covering the soft filling, making for a perfect snack with a side of a refreshing mocktail or your favourite cuppa. We also tried bacon-wrapped cheesy chicken, which had chicken mousse and cheese stuffed with crispy bacon, paired best with pesto and red pepper coulis.
For the mains, we settled for a Potato rosti with coffee espresso fondue, and as the name suggests, this tasted unique and had flavours that we thoroughly enjoyed. The potato rosti is served with pepper mandoloti, topped with coffee-infused gruyere cheese, saffron sauce, and microgreens. The dish tasted so good with saffron sauce and crunchy veggies.
After all these experiential dishes, we thought of ending our meal with a classic and a favourite, Chicken khow suey. The creamy coconut-based gravy with exotic veggies, chicken chunks, and boiled noodles tasted best when topped with a dash of lemon, crushed peanuts, fried onion, and fried garlic bits.
Meal for two: INR 850 onwards
Location: Salt Lake Sector 5
Pictures by Anindya Saha