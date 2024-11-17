This Salt Lake diner upgrades its menu bringing flavours from across the globe

We opted for a quiet lunch, and what struck us was the meal’s lightness — a refreshing change after all the indulgent eating throughout the festive season. The first bite into their Rotolo di avocado cetriolo, got us ready for the global flavours that were to follow. Thinly sliced cucumber rolls stuffed with chopped cucumber, avocado, onion, cream cheese, and seasoning makes it the perfect starter one could ever ask for. If you count your calories, or just want a crunchy bite, this delicacy should surely be your go-to option.