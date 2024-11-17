This Salt Lake diner upgrades its menu bringing flavours from across the globe

With an interior inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, complemented by checkered floors, and natural light setting the mood right, Salt Lake diner, Babylon, is a great spot to check out. The diner’s recent menu upgrade allured us to the much loved spot.
We opted for a quiet lunch, and what struck us was the meal’s lightness — a refreshing change after all the indulgent eating throughout the festive season. The first bite into their Rotolo di avocado cetriolo, got us ready for the global flavours that were to follow. Thinly sliced cucumber rolls stuffed with chopped cucumber, avocado, onion, cream cheese, and seasoning makes it the perfect starter one could ever ask for. If you count your calories, or just want a crunchy bite, this delicacy should surely be your go-to option.
The Italian crunchy veg scrambling with a broccoli dip looked like sushi which had travelled abroad. Made with blanched cabbage stuffed with jasmine rice, sautéed corn, bell peppers, onion and seasoned with salt and pepper, this dish tasted unique, but could have been a little more flavourful.
For the mains, we settled in with a Caribbean poached lamb roulade which had a tender and juicy lamb steak, glazed with red wine, rosemary and garlic and served with sides of sautéed veggies on a bed of mashed potato and red wine jus. The dish was a winner with its almost perfect meat-to-fat ratio, and the addition of the red wine jus, simply amped it up.
But the star of the show was the Italian lemongrass tarragon scampi. Oven roasted jumbo prawns that were marinated in mustard, lemon juice, and thyme served with couscous and a creamy tarragon-flavoured lemon butter sauce was light on our palates and yet so scrumptious.
After a myriad of flavours, we relished the Rosy lemongrass bliss mocktail and the drink was fragrant, fizzy and refreshing — the perfect way to end the delightful meal.
Meal for two : INR 1,500.
Noon to 11.30 pm .
At AE block, Salt Lake.