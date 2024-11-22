This Kolkata diner has an extravagant Thanksgiving planned for you

Calcutta

Head over to Five Mad Men for your Thanksgiving treat this week. Check out their special Thanksgiving Mad Way Menu on till December 1, 2024 which consists of some heavenly dishes to look out for. From the Yolky Smokey Cluck which is a smoked and grilled chicken burger with caramelised onion, BBQ Mayo and sunny side fried egg served with potato wedges; to Calamari, fried squid rings served with lime and lemon zest Mayo; or desserts like Banana Pudding, you would find these and more tantalizing flavors to keep you coming back for more. What's more, you can also pour in numbers for the special bar takeover at 9 pm on November 23 by Pankaj Arora, the Brand Maven of Jack Daniel's.

What: Thanksgiving Mad Way Menu

Where: Five Mad Men

When: till December 1 with special bar takeover on November 23

