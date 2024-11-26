This Kolkata diner is back with a ‘Smokey and Sizzling’ food festival

As you begin to feel the chill in the air, Traffic Gastropub is making sure that the feeling is accompanied with the right food and beverages to cheer up your mood. The newly launched Smokey Dokey Festival is all about hearty sizzlers accompanies a plethora of fine spirits. From a vegetarian and non-vegetarian platter to flavours inspired by tandoor, oriental and Mediterranean cuisines, there is a range to choose from. Check out Wok & Smoke Sizzler, Continental Sizzler, Cottage Cheese Sizzler and more till the festival lasts.