Check out the new range of delicious croissants-ice creams

To cheer up your mood this winter comes the Baskin Robbins Croissant Cone Sundaes. This indulgent dessert comes with a flaky and fluffy baked croissant with a scoop of delicious ice cream. Available in five flavours - Mississippi Mud, Cookies ‘N Cream, Lotus Biscoff, Vanilla and Nutella, and Vanilla and Strawberry Sauce- the Croissant Sundaes are a treat for dessert lovers. From chocolate to fruity, there are enough choices available at outlets near you.

Available across all outlets

Price Rs 195+