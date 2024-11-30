Indulge checks out the new chess-themed café in Kolkata

Up next was the Herb Chicken Pinwheel. This ground chicken roll with freshly infused cilantro sauce was a delight. The marination was well-done and it gave the chicken the much–needed cilantro flavouring. This non-spicy dish was served with roasted baby potatoes which helped us retain the crunch in the otherwise melt-in-the-mouth chicken dish. The Grilled Chicken Pizza which came next was a specialty of the café. These thin-crust pizzas with extra cheese melt on the top, bell-peppers, onion, and spiced paprika, were crunchy, savoury, and emitted a spicy zing, all at once.

Taking a break from the starters we sipped on to the refreshing Paan Mojito. The subtle aroma of Paan leaves wafted in the air as soon as the glass reached our table. We loved this recreation of the sweet and traditional mukhwas in a glass. We definitely recommend not leaving the café without tasting this.

For the mains we moved on to the Penne Pasta in White Sauce, This warm bowl of vegetarian comfort food was laden with cheese, bell peppers, broccoli, and black olives and served with the crunchy garlic bread which transported us, for a short span, to Italy. The last course of the day was the Chicken Stroganoff. Its presentation scores an extra point with the rice layering filled with chicken gravy in a circular cavity in the centre. The dish itself was a full meal and the herby-ness of the item made it delectable.