Celebrate Valentine's Day with your special ones at Mugshot Cafe

Battling the Kolkata chilly winters, we hopped over to check out the limited edition Valentine’s Day menu at Mugshot Café ahead of its launch. Conceptusalised by Ranjita Bajaj, the newest den in South Kolkata made us smile the moment we entered the pastel coasted interiors with vibrant and comfy seats. Up first to beat the chills was a cup of Hot Chocolate dusted with cocoa powder with a candle lit underneath and heart-shaped marshmallows, which we loved dipping in the thick texture of the chocolate. It definitely addressed our guilt pleasure!

The heart-shaped Cole Slaw Sandwich was fresh, creamy and full of veggies, a perfectly filling snack for the day. It was followed by Pepperoni Pizza, a heart shaped flatbread pizza with pepperoni, cheese, olives and cherry tomatoes. We paired it with the mocktail Peach and Passion, which hit the sweet notes through a blend of peach and passion fruit. The Red Pepper silky hummus had a velvety texture broken by the sweetness of pomegranate seeds and the crunch of lavash. Paired with falafel, it brought a Mediterranean touch to the menu.

Bajaj comments, “Working as a home chef for 7-8 years with global cuisines and specialising in Sindhi cuisine as well, it was my dream to open a café because only few people know about Sindhi food but everyone resonates with a café.We are launching specialties like Ribbon Pasta and Tiramisu through this menu and will merge it with the regular menu and also come up with Sindhi dishes in the future.”

We started the mains with a bowl of hot Ribbon Pasta with Red Sauce and moved on to Creamy mushroom stroganoff. This mushroom-based savoury dish served with herbed rice and thin bell pepper juliennes were a delight. But what would have us return to Mugshot would be the Roast grilled chicken with Mexican sauce. This home-made sauce gave a fiery after-kick to the chicken and should definitely be on your list if you crave for spicy dishes. To diffuse the spiciness we sipped the cool strawberry milkshake with fresh strawberry slices.

To conclude the hearty meal we bit into the supremely soft, creamy, and layered coffee-flavoured strawberry tiramisu along with long sips of cappuccino with heart-shaped cookies. Overall, the special menu caters to various taste-buds at pocket-friendly prices and the ambience definitely calls for you to visit with your special ones.

On from February 6 to February 15, 2024

10:30 am to 10:30 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 600+ onwards