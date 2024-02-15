 Indulge checks out the Moti Mahal Delux limited edition menu 

The first thing that strikes you as you enter Moti Mahal Delux is the diner’s vibrant yet peaceful ambience amidst the hullabaloo of Park Street. We cosied up on smug seats beside the window overlooking the stunning views of the bustling hotspot to enjoy a hearty meal. The new seasonal flavours introduced in their limited edition menu have ample options to choose from.

Shakarkandi Chaat



We dug into the very addictive Shakarkandi Chaat made with sweet potato and tarty tomatoes with the pungent ginger juliennes, onion chunks, and sweet pomegranate seeds adding to the chutzpah of the dish. however, the dish lacked a pinch of sourness that could have added further to the flavour. Up next was Kukkad Fry— deep-fried chicken served with mint chutney. the golden-brown fried skin covering the succulent meat inside was quite a combination when served with the chutney. We paired it with the cocktail Cucumber gimlet (not part of the seasonal menu) to raise our spirits.

Zafrani Gosht



The Zafrani Gosht that followed next had soft mutton pieces dunked in a saffron-infused gravy. We paired the finger-licking dish with a refreshing pudina parantha. Butter brushed Amritsari Kulche with Amritsari Chole paired with mint chutney and mooli ka salad that came soon after is highly recommended for its traditional taste.

To end it on a sweet note, we had Boondi ka ice cream made with vanilla ice cream and yellow and red boondis topped with pistachio and almond slices.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1,499+

12 noon – 11 pm.

On till March.

Photographs by Pritam Sarkar