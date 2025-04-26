Savour the flavours of Utkal at this 5-star property in Kolkata

A plateful of Odisha at ITC Sonar

Discover the unique culinary heritage of Odisha, where every dish is crafted from local produce and bursting with rich flavours that tell a story. Leading this culinary journey is Chef Pabitra Ranjan Ojha, a visiting chef from Welcomhotel Bhubaneswar, who will bring his signature style to each plate.

Start your meal with a refreshing glass of Doi Panna, a traditional yogurt-based drink that perfectly complements the flavours of Odisha. The menu features a delightful mix of age-old authentic delicacies, including Pakhala Bhata, Odia Kakharu Phula Pitha, Machha Bhaja, and the fragrant Kanika Bhatt. Enjoy the soft and savoury Chakuli Pitha, Chingudi Nadia Rassa, Macha Besaro, and the exquisite Chilika Crab Curry. For meat lovers, there’s Kukuda Kassa and rustic Mansa Jhola.