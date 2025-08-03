Calcutta

This recently-opened wellness cafe in Kolkata, ticked all the right boxes

Herbs Cafe, located in Kharibari, Rajarhat in Kolkata brings a calm to your chaos. Ring a bell to experience the specialities of the recently-opened diner
This recently-opened wellness cafe in Kolkata, ticked all the right boxes
Dry chilli fish at Herbs CafePritam Sarkar
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Would yo u believe if we tell you that a long drive to a café on Rajarhat Road in Kolkata can change your cafe-hopping experiences? Herbs Café, located in Kharibari, brings that calm to your chaos.

Ring a bell to experience the specialities of Herbs Cafe

The main door itself had our hearts, and we had to ring a bell to enter into this wellness café on the wetlands, which seemed like an escapade away from everyday hustles. The café mimics a warehouse and exhibits a biophilic architecture, which has integrated lots of greens with the space to make people connect with nature a little more. And what you cannot miss is the machaan (a bamboo deck), which can be just the right space to enjoy the birds, the sunset, or the cool afternoon breeze.

Herbs Cafe is a quaint wellness cafe
The machaan at Herbs CafePritam Sarkar

Pooja Dasgupta, co-founder of Herbs Café, says, “Herbs is not just a café, we’ve cultivated a wellness sanctuary. Every dish, drink, and detail is designed with well-being at its heart. From handpicked ingredients to mindful cooking techniques, our menu reflects a philosophy of nourishment over indulgence,” and we vouch for it, after tasting the freshest of the picks from the wetlands.

Iced Hazel Cappuccino
Iced Hazel CappuccinoPritam Sarkar

Watching the Indian pond herons and egrets exploring the wetlands, and two little dogs exploring the machaan (it’s a pet-friendly space, with a cute menu designed specifically for them), and having the best of the times, we cooled ourselves down with an Iced hazel cappuccino, paired with a big bowl of crispy fried Classic French fries.

Don’t miss out on their collagen shots. Available in four-five variants, we tried the refreshing watermelon flavour. Made with good-quality collagen powder, it tasted so good. We liked how they have kept their meals, beverages, and interiors no fuss. We tried a portion of Dry chilli fish. The chunks of basa fish were so fresh, it literally melted in our mouths, rightly tangy and zingy. If you are craving something spicy, this is a must-try. The White sauce penne pasta tasted creamy and cheesy and boasted big chunks of chicken and olives.

Herbs Cafe is situated at Rajarhat inn Kolkata
Butter garlic prawnsPritam Sarkar

What we loved was their Butter garlic prawns, which tasted so good that we couldn’t stop having it. And again, no fuss. Just a lot of succulent, juicy shrimps, a few pieces of bell peppers, tossed in butter, and loads of garlic. You may ask for some herbed rice or plain bread to soak up all the flavoured butter.

Delicious food at Herbs Cafe
Penne pasta in white saucePritam Sarkar

Our meal ended pretty quickly that day with a serving of OG vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce. We definitely need to go back super soon to enjoy the last bit of monsoons, and the Pujo ashche vibes!

Meal for two: INR 1,000

Monday - Friday: 1 pm to 9.30 pm|Saturday and Sunday: Noon to 10 pm

At Kharibari-Rajarhat road, near North Point School

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

This recently-opened wellness cafe in Kolkata, ticked all the right boxes
Holding on to classic flavour profiles and introducing modern culinary innovation is Chef Sudip Mullick’s genius at this Kolkata diner
new cafe in Kolkata
Herbs Cafe

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com