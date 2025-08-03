This recently-opened wellness cafe in Kolkata, ticked all the right boxes

Would yo u believe if we tell you that a long drive to a café on Rajarhat Road in Kolkata can change your cafe-hopping experiences? Herbs Café, located in Kharibari, brings that calm to your chaos.

Ring a bell to experience the specialities of Herbs Cafe

The main door itself had our hearts, and we had to ring a bell to enter into this wellness café on the wetlands, which seemed like an escapade away from everyday hustles. The café mimics a warehouse and exhibits a biophilic architecture, which has integrated lots of greens with the space to make people connect with nature a little more. And what you cannot miss is the machaan (a bamboo deck), which can be just the right space to enjoy the birds, the sunset, or the cool afternoon breeze.