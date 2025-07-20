Holding on to classic flavour profiles and introducing modern culinary innovation is Chef Sudip Mullick’s genius at this Kolkata diner

Flavour, fusion and presentation are the pulse of Bonne Femme’s menu. Curated by owner-chef Sudip Mullick, the diner just got new additions to its list and we went over to check it out.

We began with sipping the cold brew, which greeted us with the daab flavour in which it was served instead of a glass. While sipping coconut water is cool, sipping cold brew from Daab was a different level of amazement. First up, came the Mutton Liver that resembled burger patties to a great extent. With caramelised onions and a mildly spicy gravy this juicy mutton was fast finished.