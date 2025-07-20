Holding on to classic flavour profiles and introducing modern culinary innovation is Chef Sudip Mullick’s genius at this Kolkata diner

Flavour, fusion and presentation are the pulse of Bonne Femme’s menu. Curated by owner-chef Sudip Mullick, the diner just got new additions to its list and we went over to check it out.
We began with sipping the cold brew, which greeted us with the daab flavour in which it was served instead of a glass. While sipping coconut water is cool, sipping cold brew from Daab was a different level of amazement. First up, came the Mutton Liver that resembled burger patties to a great extent. With caramelised onions and a mildly spicy gravy this juicy mutton was fast finished.
Drawing from the South was the Malabar Paratha and prawn. Not only did the dish represent coastal flavours, but it was also served in the smoked hollows of a coconut shell. The prawns were soft and succulent, but what made them stand apart was the external coconut note fusing from the smoked coconut shell. The Paratha, which is distinctly different from the Porota Bengal is famous for, was thick and enveloped the carefully prepared semi-gravy of the dish.
While the muskmelon placed in front of us made us think of refreshing muskmelon juice, but it instead acted as a serving platter and flavour enhancer for the Berry Pulao. Handpicked long grained rice, mixed with raisins and berries, topped with a generous layer of melted cheese and served in a hollowed musk melon from which it picks up additional sweetness was fruity fun with rice.
We paired it up with an OG classic, but a dish which has become an identification point of Bonne Femme, the Baked Chicken Rosogolla. Layered meat and paneer balls dunked in mushroom sauce with its subtle flavours of savouriness and sweetness, truly deserves he fame it has garnered.
We concluded the meal with two desserts. The seasonal Mango pull-up cheesecake with in-house artisanal ice cream was the first and second, Orange chocolate , chocolate mousse served in real orange cups; both of which won our hearts.
Address: 139A, Rash Behari Avenue
Timings: 12pm-10:30pm
Price for two (approx): Rs.1000+
