We checked out the new menu at this quaint fine-diner on Park Street, Kolkata, and here’s how it went

We entered Boujee on Park Street was an instant canopy for us from this sweltering heat. The grey scale and off white minimalistic décor, along with the choicest art pieces hung on the wall, were pleasing to look at. The indoor greens gave this two-storied diner a pop of colour. A cosy level-up on the ground floor was all about group dining while your eyes were on the big screens and your palate tasted the best of flavours.
First things first, we quenched our thirst and settled down with the splendidly light and carbonated fruity drink, Leo. This mocktail had a strong rose-flavoured aftertaste along with lavender, elderflower, and orange. Fruit bits floated in the transparent drink, adding colour to it. For starter,s came the Miso in the mix with chicken. Packed with the protein and carbs of grilled chicken and the goodness of assorted vegetables, this dish was the perfect way to begin.
Up next were the BBQ Chicken Tacos, which had a spunky flavour and an equally spunky way to eat. We bet you will not be able to eat it without dropping or spilling over! Sweet and sour with onion, BBQ sauce-laden succulent chicken,n and more, it’s a shareable you would not want to share with anyone. To do away with our stress, we dug into the umami and savoury Shrooms and Some. Thick-crust pizza full of mushrooms, melted cheese, and a layer of rocket leaves was an instant mood booster.
For the mains came Burgundy chicken. Well-cooked and succulent chicken breasts lay out in a bed of velvety smooth mashed potato, submerged in red wine and mushroom jus, was the wholesome and filling main we could have asked for. What worked in the dish were the flavours and textures. Though simple looking, the textures of chicken, jus, mashed potato, and chunks of mushrooms in the jus along with greens for garnishing gave it a multi-layered approach in presentation, visual appeal, and taste.
We took a break from all the eating and sipped the House Spritzer in Blueberry. A cool drink with a hint of lime, it reenergized us before we moved to the grand finale. Keeping up with the season of the King of Fruits, came the dessert from their limited edition Mango menu. The Mango mille-feuille was all about a super puff pastry with a mango pulp filling and mango bits served along with mixed fruit ice cream- a fruity conclusion to our heart-full lunch.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+
At Celica Park
Opening times: 12 pm – 11:45 pm
