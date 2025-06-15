This tiny cocktail parlour is South Kolkata’s latest place to unwind after a hectic day

The tiny yellow rubber duck on top of a card with our name was the cutest way of reservation we had ever seen. Entering South Kolkata’s newest unwinding spot Nutcase etc. was like being transported straight into the sepia bars of Texas –based movies of the past; only that here it’s a cool undertone play of lights, soft music to jazz things up, wall art to keep you company and the entire space done up in the form of one large cocktail bar to get your mood high. We took our seats to explore the innovative bar bites and cocktails that were to follow.
Being in Kolkata we started with the quintessential masala peanuts and jhurjhure aloo bhaja - Nuts of Nutcase and Shoestring Fries respectively, while we sipped on the Kalojire Penicillin which not only had a familiar flavour but also was refreshingly smokey due to the nigella seeds penicillin which was creatively injected before the first sip.
Fish lovers, we bet you haven’t tried crispy fish fries like the Tiny fishes at a tiny bar. Fried fish and tangy dressing topped with sev were the perfect munchies for a rain-soaked evening. We moved on to Something like Ema Datshi + Mantau buns. A lush and thick chilli cheese mixture with scallions, shallots, and parmesan with the soft, warm, and fluffy oval buns won our hearts. We tried the Nutcase Brekkie next which was an infusion of cereal, banana oleo, orange bitters and toasted milk, complete with a piece of toast to much along. The breakfast-centric flavours subtly came alive after a few sips, and if this could be the way we were welcomed for breakfast every day, we would have gladly agreed to it.
The Mutton Skewers with a tinge of basil and the pungency of pickled onions melted in our mouths. The velvety smooth texture reminded us of Lucknow’s unforgettable tradition. The Joker, not the one from IT, was placed in front of us. Inspired by the clown’s nose, the presentation did have a reddish ball. A concoction of brandy, Plum Ratafia, tonka bean bitters, cold brew float, and nutcase chocolate bitters, it hit the right notes of its ingredients – umami, sour and fruity.
Though we didn’t have a large mouth but we still tried to take a burger-resembling bite from the Loaded crispy prawn Shokupan. The prawns were crunchy outside and juicy inside, and the chilli mustard aioli made all the difference to spice things up. The best-kept secret of this place – the Carrot Cake Zero. Available in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, it was pure carrot cake with all the right flavours under the creamy-caramel layer, only in a glass.
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+
At 91 Manoharpukur Road
Opening times: 4 pm – 12 am (Tuesday – Sunday)
