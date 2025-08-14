Bengaluru Chef D. Manjunath whips up Malgudi days nostalgia on a plate in Kolkata

If we had to spell the name of our new favourite starter, snack, chakna then it would be the sweet potato strips with light spice rub, tossed in semi-gravy. The Sakkaravalli Kizhangu Poriyal would, any day, give a tough fight to regular French fries or the Peri Peri French Fries in shape, size and nutrients. With sweet potato being used instead of common potato, it gives a better crunch and also keeps your health in check.

Button mushrooms in curry patta, the Anabe Kaal Mense Fry, was another dish that blew us away. Have it as a starter while sipping your favourite drink or as a vegetarian side dish with fried breads or rice, the umami, blended with garam masala with a strong curry patta flavour transported us to South India, where literally the coast and the hills drifted across our eyes.

Another side dish worth mentioning was the Ladies finger strips or Vendakkai Puli Kulambu . Complete with the tang of a tomato and the pungency of raw garlic infusion, it was haven for those who love the everyday bhindi.