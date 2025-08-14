Bengaluru Chef D. Manjunath whips up Malgudi days nostalgia on a plate in Kolkata

Malgudi Days is a name which evokes nostalgia, not only in the minds of the 90s kids but also among people much older. This popularised telefilm based on R. K Narayan’s short stories included it all, a simple village life, spotlighting the food from the coastal region and a relatable protagonist who was your naughty yet sensitive kid-next-door. Whipping up this childhood nostalgia on the plates with the flavours of the South is Chef D Manjunath. This Chef de cuisine from Sheraton Grand Bengaluru is hosting a special Malgudi Days pop up in Kava, Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata. Indulge was recently privy to this fascinating world of flavours and here’s what we absolutely recommend you to have.
If we had to spell the name of our new favourite starter, snack, chakna then it would be the sweet potato strips with light spice rub, tossed in semi-gravy. The Sakkaravalli Kizhangu Poriyal would, any day, give a tough fight to regular French fries or the Peri Peri French Fries in shape, size and nutrients. With sweet potato being used instead of common potato, it gives a better crunch and also keeps your health in check.
Button mushrooms in curry patta, the Anabe Kaal Mense Fry, was another dish that blew us away. Have it as a starter while sipping your favourite drink or as a vegetarian side dish with fried breads or rice, the umami, blended with garam masala with a strong curry patta flavour transported us to South India, where literally the coast and the hills drifted across our eyes.
Another side dish worth mentioning was the Ladies finger strips or Vendakkai Puli Kulambu . Complete with the tang of a tomato and the pungency of raw garlic infusion, it was haven for those who love the everyday bhindi.
The mains were dominated by fish and meat of various kinds. Our most favourite pick was the Mutton, Mamsaam Kundapur, which melted as soon as we touched the bones. While the Chicken in chilli bean sauce was flavourful enough, we thought it could have been more easy-going if boneless chicken pieces were used. For fish lovers, the Meen Pollichathu, spice coated banana-wrapped steamed-fish could bring flashes of the Bengali paturi. The spice mix gave the otherwise plainly steamed fish a pop of flavours to look forward to.
And we finally wrapped up with a bowl of payasum with whole-cooked dry fruits. The piping hot bowl with its inherent sweetness filled our bellies with joy and happiness as we bid good-bye to the curated meal.
What: Malgudi Days
Where: Kava, Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata
When: till Sunday August 17, 2025
Time: Friday (Dinner- 7:30 pm – 10:30 pm) / Sat-Sun (Lunch – 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm and Dinner)
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.