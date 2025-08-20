Taste the best of hilsa recipes at this Kolkata hotel

If you are a Bengali, the moment July arrives, you start scouring for the best of the hilsas....be it the raw, whole fish or the hilsa spread at different hotels and restaurants in Kolkata. Pride Plaza in Newtown has also joined the bandwagon to celebrate Bengal's most-celebrated delicacy, hilsa or ilish, through a limited-edition Ilish Utsav, called Rupoli Rupkatha-Ilish tales.
Like every year, this year too the hotel has pledged to stay aligned with authentic recipes, which are synonymous with festivity, emotion, and deep-rooted culinary heritage, hilsa holds a sacred place in Bengali households, especially during the monsoon season when the fish reaches its peak flavour and tenderness.
The ala-carte menu boasts of a variety of flavours. starting from the very humble Ilish bhaja (fried hilsa) to Kumro pata diye aam achar ilish (Pumpkin leaves and mango achaar hilsa), boneless ilish paturi (hilsa wrapped and steamed in banana leaf) to Ilish matha diye mochar ghonto (hilsa head and banana blossom mishmash), one would have a variety of options to start off with.
You can next pair Ilish maacher muree diye moong dal (hilsa head with moong dal), Shorshe bata ilish jhol (mustard seeds paste hilsa light curry) or bhapa ilish (steamed hilsa) with hot, steaming rice.
The main course would boast of dishes like Dhakai Ilish, a home-style hilsa curry with potatoes and brinjals to an experimental a Grilled ilish darne steak with aloo kasundi mashed to a slow-cooked ilish biryani. The menu has something for everyone, and if you just cannot decide on which dish to try, opt for the Ilish thali comprising rice or khichuri, fried ilish, bhapa ilish, macher matha diye moong dal, ilish macher kaanta diye chochhori and more.
When: Till August 31 | 12.30-3.30 and 7.30 onwards
Price for 2: Rs 2000+