Taste the best of hilsa recipes at this Kolkata hotel

If you are a Bengali, the moment July arrives, you start scouring for the best of the hilsas....be it the raw, whole fish or the hilsa spread at different hotels and restaurants in Kolkata. Pride Plaza in Newtown has also joined the bandwagon to celebrate Bengal's most-celebrated delicacy, hilsa or ilish, through a limited-edition Ilish Utsav, called Rupoli Rupkatha-Ilish tales.

What stands out in Pride Plaza's hilsa festival?

Like every year, this year too the hotel has pledged to stay aligned with authentic recipes, which are synonymous with festivity, emotion, and deep-rooted culinary heritage, hilsa holds a sacred place in Bengali households, especially during the monsoon season when the fish reaches its peak flavour and tenderness.

The ala-carte menu boasts of a variety of flavours. starting from the very humble Ilish bhaja (fried hilsa) to Kumro pata diye aam achar ilish (Pumpkin leaves and mango achaar hilsa), boneless ilish paturi (hilsa wrapped and steamed in banana leaf) to Ilish matha diye mochar ghonto (hilsa head and banana blossom mishmash), one would have a variety of options to start off with.